If you know Jesus’ story from the Bible, you’ll know that The Chosen has been building to two specific moments since the show first premiered in 2017: his death on the cross and his resurrection from the tomb. And fans who’ve watched and have grown to love Jonathan Roumie’s version of Christ have been dreading this moment for a while now. Some have even gone as far as to abandon the show once it reaches the crucifixion. But Roumie himself, of course, has asked those fans to stick around and sit with the pain of The Chosen Season 6 rather than look away from it.

Now, the very first real look at what that pain looks like is here. The Chosen released its first official Season 6 trailer during a livestream on July 26, and it’s exactly as heartbreaking as viewers expected. In fact, I’d bet there won’t be a single dry eye in the room by the time the teaser is over.

Image Credit: The Chosen

It begins with a beaten and bloodied Jesus looking up at his mother Mary as she looks down at him on the ground. For a moment, it’s just a quiet wordless exchange that sets the tone for everything that follows… then she speaks, and he answers…

From there we see Judas wrestling with what he’s done after betraying Christ at the end of Season 5. We also see Jesus being whipped and beaten and his followers scattered in confusion and grief. We also see a Roman soldier twisting thorns into the crown that will end up on Jesus’ head.

For anyone who’s followed the show this far, the story was already emotional and tough to watch. But this teaser just confirms Season 6 is going to hurt a lot more than we expected – especially because we’ve gotten to see and learn a lot more about Jesus from Roumie’s portrayal.

And can we talk about Roumie as an actor for a second? I’ve been saying this for ages: the man deserves an Emmy nomination. What he’s doing in this role, especially heading into the crucifixion, is some of the most committed, moving work on television right now, and the fact that it keeps getting overlooked because the show gets filed under “religious programming” is genuinely a crime. There hasn’t been a stronger lead performance on TV in recent years.

Image Credit: The Chosen

The Chosen Season 6 teaser also reveals the show’s release date: the first three episodes land on Prime Video on November 15. After that, new episodes arrive weekly through to December 6. The season finale, Jesus’ final hours, will get its own standalone theatrical release in spring 2027.

But before that, though, fans will get to share a lighter experience with the cast. The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls premieres on Prime Video on August 9. Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Paras Patel (Matthew), Noah James (Andrew), Luke Dimyan (Judas) and creator Dallas Jenkins will head into the wilderness under Grylls’ guidance. It sounds like fun, but it could also be very dangerous. Expect skydiving, ziplining, cliff-scaling, and the cast eating things they probably shouldn’t. All this will happen with Utah’s Castle Valley and Canyonlands, the Colorado River, the Great Basin Desert, and New York’s Adirondack Forest in the background.

This isn’t the first time The Chosen has made headlines for reasons beyond the show itself. It’s been breaking Guinness World Records for the most translated season for a streaming series, with Season 1 now available in 125 languages. Plus, the franchise is expanding: there’s an animated spin-off, The Chosen Adventures, aimed at younger viewers, now streaming. There’s also a Joseph of Egypt spin-off already in the works.

Watch The Chosen Season 6 teaser below.