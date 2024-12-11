The first reactions to Kraven the Hunter have hit the web this week, and—brace yourselves— it’s not all doom and gloom. There are a lot of positive reactions to the new film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Is it Oscar-worthy? Is it the new Logan? Will it make a billion dollars at the box office? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. But many are calling it “bloody, raw, and brutal while offering a story that does this iconic villain justice.” What more could we ask for?
Honestly, Kraven the Hunter was always going to have a tough time convincing fans to part with their hard-earned cash, especially since both Madame Web and Morbius were basically superhero movies with no hero—just a bunch of villains tripping over their own capes. In fact, some fans have been practically begging Sony to hand the rights over to Disney—because, let’s face it, Spider-Man and all his enemies (including Tom Hardy’s Venom) belong in the House of Mouse alongside all the other popular Marvel characters. That’s probably where they work best.
But here’s the twist: Even a broken clock is right twice a day, and there’s a chance Sony might’ve actually pulled a lion-sized surprise with Kraven the Hunter after all. The early press reactions? They’re hinting that Sony just might have crafted a hit superhero film that Spidey fans will enjoy. Is this 2024’s Christmas miracle?
RELATED: Sony’s Spider-Verse Redemption? Kraven the Hunter Tops Morbius, Venom, and Madame Web
As you can see from the Kraven the Hunter press reactions on X below, it looks like the gruesome violence and action scenes are the movie’s biggest draws:
RELATED: Don’t Blink: The First 8 Minutes of Kraven the Hunter Hides a Spider-Man Secret
We’ll find out on December 13th if Kraven the Hunter keeps its promise or if it’ll join Morbius as the next meme king of the superhero world! If you’re still not convinced, watch the first 8 minutes of the film below.
Leave a Reply