The first reactions to Kraven the Hunter have hit the web this week, and—brace yourselves— it’s not all doom and gloom. There are a lot of positive reactions to the new film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Is it Oscar-worthy? Is it the new Logan? Will it make a billion dollars at the box office? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. But many are calling it “bloody, raw, and brutal while offering a story that does this iconic villain justice.” What more could we ask for?

Honestly, Kraven the Hunter was always going to have a tough time convincing fans to part with their hard-earned cash, especially since both Madame Web and Morbius were basically superhero movies with no hero—just a bunch of villains tripping over their own capes. In fact, some fans have been practically begging Sony to hand the rights over to Disney—because, let’s face it, Spider-Man and all his enemies (including Tom Hardy’s Venom) belong in the House of Mouse alongside all the other popular Marvel characters. That’s probably where they work best.

But here’s the twist: Even a broken clock is right twice a day, and there’s a chance Sony might’ve actually pulled a lion-sized surprise with Kraven the Hunter after all. The early press reactions? They’re hinting that Sony just might have crafted a hit superhero film that Spidey fans will enjoy. Is this 2024’s Christmas miracle?

Aaron Taylor Johnson in Columbia Pictures and Marvel KRAVEN THE HUNTER

RELATED: Sony’s Spider-Verse Redemption? Kraven the Hunter Tops Morbius, Venom, and Madame Web

As you can see from the Kraven the Hunter press reactions on X below, it looks like the gruesome violence and action scenes are the movie’s biggest draws:

#KravenTheHunter is a knockout! Aaron Taylor-Johnson embodies Kraven with his physique, charisma, and raw savagery. The R-rating pays off big time. This film is bloody, raw, and brutal while offering a story that does this iconic villain justice.



I am dying for more… pic.twitter.com/YAT8KEZeah — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) December 11, 2024

Just saw #KravenTheHunter and it's a total BLAST! There are lots of references to the Spider-Man lore that will wow fans. Great cinematic action, the R-Rating was a delight. Aaron Taylor-Johnon really embodied the character, phenomenal performance. Don't miss it December 13th! pic.twitter.com/gGPXajgqYG — Davy (@davybirth) December 11, 2024

So… I’m seeing other people post reactions so I guess the social media embargo has lifted….? #KravenTheHunter



I LOVED IT 😍😂🔥



As good as the first #Venom



I would watch it again!

Review tomorrow 3pm EST pic.twitter.com/AIqIJ69Eko — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) December 11, 2024

Just saw the #KravenTheHunter and I gotta say what a entertaining movie @SonyPictures one of the best SSU movies after venom it, the gore and action where great. pic.twitter.com/3fuLUioj41 — Jonathan | The Magicians 🪄 (@1969ChandlerBin) December 11, 2024

Just left the world premiere of @KravenTheMovie I’m telling yall right now, this movie is 🔥🔥🔥!! The acting, the cinematography, the music, the writing, trust me, yall know I don’t judge lightly………… THIS IS ONE OF THEM!! From beginning to end!! J.C. CHANDOR 👏🏾Go see… pic.twitter.com/5ha6s50P5N — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 11, 2024

RELATED: Don’t Blink: The First 8 Minutes of Kraven the Hunter Hides a Spider-Man Secret

We’ll find out on December 13th if Kraven the Hunter keeps its promise or if it’ll join Morbius as the next meme king of the superhero world! If you’re still not convinced, watch the first 8 minutes of the film below.