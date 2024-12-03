Marvel fans are most surely counting down the days until Kraven The Hunter hits theatres on December 13, 2024, and if not, Sony Pictures has generously shared the film’s first eight minutes online to get fans psyched for what’s to come. And while we are all geared up for the intense action this teaser promises, the discovery of a subtle Spider-Man Easter egg in Kraven The Hunter’s opening scene has definitely added an extra layer of anticipation.

Have You Noticed Kraven the Hunter’s Spider-Man Easter Egg?

For those who haven’t watched it yet, the footage introduces world-renowned hunter Sergei Kravinoff, better known as Kraven, in the most fan-friendly way imaginable: by hinting at his tie to the greater Spider-Man universe.

It begins with Kraven being wheeled through cold terrain en route to a remote Russian prison camp. His objective is to “break in” and kill Kirov gang leader Seymon Chorney, who provides firearms to killers worldwide. Along the route, the bus pauses to give the convicts a chance to, uhm, relieve themselves. When it’s time for the bus to commence its journey again, the guards are searching for prisoner number “0864,” a number that connects Kraven to the broader Spider-Man universe.

How you may ask? Well, this number is, in fact, a reference to the character’s first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #15 back in August 1964 (08/64) and perhaps a hint at a potential crossover or connection with Spider-Man in the future.

And while plenty more action and excitement are packed into the 8-minute sequence (if you haven’t seen it yet, be sure to watch it below), this little nod to Kraven’s comic book origins is definitely a link we’d like to see further developed in the character’s story.

Does This Mean We’ll See Spider-Man in Kraven’s Future Adventures?

Of course, there are no definite plans for any interactions between Kraven and Spider-Man (or any other Marvel hero at that) at the moment. However, in a recent interview with Screen Rant , Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who plays the titular Marvel character in the upcoming film, spoke about the potential for the formidable hunter to face off against his nemesis. The 34-year-old actor, who brought Quicksilver to life in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, said, “I think he should go toe-to-toe with some superheroes that we know.” He also explained that the movie creates a “really rich character” who will grow into a complex and intriguing antagonist—something anti-hero films like Venom and Morbius have undoubtedly been lacking.

Let’s be honest: the studio’s attempt to create a cinematic universe based solely on notorious Spider-Man villains without including the web-slinger himself hasn’t quite hit the mark with fans thus far. However, the prospect of finally setting up the backstory for a villain that will actually face off against Spidey in future projects could be the saving grace this struggling franchise needs.

As Kraven draws nearer to its release on December 13th, there are less than two weeks to wait until we see more teasers and hints about where the villain’s arc could go in the future. With any luck, the R-rated origin story will be the fresh start Sony’s Marvel universe needs to get back on track and finally build up a confrontation with the guy in blue and red.

Did you see the Spider-Man Easter Egg in the first 8 minutes of Kraven The Hunter? Would you like to see Spider-Man and Kraven square off on the big screen?