“That’s all she wrote for me and the big guy. We promise to make this the best of them all,” Tom Hardy wrote on social media, officially announcing that Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance will indeed be his last performance as Eddie Brock, leaving many Marvel fans eager to see just how the film will connect to the broader Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU). Since Spider-Man and Venom haven’t crossed over on the big screen in over 15 years (since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3), many hoped to see the two team up or clash in the MCU. To date, Sony has released four films in the SSU, including Morbius, Madame Web and two Venom films – with Spider-Man only appearing in the post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Could he show up in Venom 3? Tom Hardy has the answers.

Tom Hardy Hints at a Spider-Man Appearance in Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance

During a recent fan event (covered on Instagram by Sala 7 ), Hardy was asked if Spider-Man would appear in Venom: The Last Dance. “Will we ever meet Spider-Man? You know, see, there are always possibilities. But I cannot possibly say anything because this is the last movie. I would love that,” he responded, trying his best to navigate expectations.

While it’s not a definite answer, leaving room for speculation, it doesn’t rule out Spider-Man’s involvement in Venom: The Last Dance. Which Spider-Man that could be remains uncertain, too. We know that Tom Holland has signed on to reprise his role in the MCU for Spider-Man 4, and we have also heard rumours that Andrew Garfield has shown interest in showing up in the multiverse again.

The Knull Connection and the Future of the SSU

There’s also the news that Knull, a Marvel villain who is said to have a brief appearance in Venom: The Last Dance, will show up further down the line in the Sony Spider-Man Universe, too. Rumours suggest that Venom 3 will be the film that finally bridges the gap between Marvel’s MCU and the SSU. And it’s easy to see how that could happen.

All will be revealed when Venom: The Last Dance, scheduled to hit theatres on October 25, releases.

RELATED: Venom Horse & Every Host The Symbiote Has Bonded With