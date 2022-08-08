Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav have struck once again, cancelling the HBO Max Strange Adventures series. Kevin Smith revealed that his Strange Adventures episode featuring Nicolas Cage as Bizarro Superman has officially been cancelled at HBO Max in the wake of the cancellation of Batgirl and Wonder Twins.

Fans are curious about what is safe in DC anymore. Pre-production or post-, it doesn’t matter to WBD, they have been cancelling movies and shows left right and centre, such as Scoob! Holiday Haunt which was just months away from its launch.

American filmmaker and Inkpot Award holder Kevin Smith shared on his YouTube channel that he had been contacted by HBO Max and asked to pitch an episode, given the opportunity to choose from a list of characters that he could use, and the filmmaker chose Jimmy Olsen, Perry White, The Daily Planet, Bizarro Superman and Toyman.

With this, he was working on a script for Strange Adventures which was to be an anthology series using the lesser-known DC characters (as Warner Bros. wanted to promote them heavily on HBO Max). After submitting three drafts of the script, he says that WB loved it.

Cage To Play Bizarro Superman

Kevin Smith shared that he really wanted Nicholas Cage to play Bizarro Superman after he nearly played Superman in his defunct Superman Lives years ago.

The idea that Smith had was to have Nicholas Cage in the role of the character in an episode that would have taken Jimmy Olsen and Perry White to a version of Bizarro World that is set up to mimic The Daily Planet. In this setting, everyone seems to pretend to like this Superman, but everyone is scared of him.

Smith claimed that Bizarro looked more like a guy wearing the old George Reeves Superman Costume than an actual Superman, as he is an interdimensional being who is attempting to replicate The Daily Planet and become a version of Superman, and as the episode goes on, it became increasingly clear that he is no Superman, with the acts that he commits throughout.

The end of the episode was to see Bizarro finally redeeming himself as he does a genuine act of kindness, saving a child, and becoming the Superman he always wanted to be before flying off by himself.

The post-credit scene was to feature Bizarro at the edge of nowhere before a pair of boots lands next to him and the real Superman says, “I hear you did a really good thing; you know where I come from. Hi, I’m Kal. I want to be your friend.”

And Bizarro responds, “Friend…”

Why Cancel the Project?

WBD’s usual reason for cancelling their projects, the low-budget nature of the episodes that make the studio look bad specifically, does not apply to this situation.

According to Kevin Smith, each episode had a budget of US$20 million which would have made for an amazing series.

For reference, DC’s popular The CW Arrowverse shows have a budget of US$3-5 million on average, making the production quality of each episode on a budget so high and potentially amazing.

The Clerks director also claims that the series was going into production and was going to happen, but was “definitely killed by the new regime,” and even broke his silence on whether or not he thinks that the other DC Shows that were meant to be released on HBO Max — like Green Lantern — will never see the light of day.

Would you like to have seen Nicolas Cage playing Bizarro Superman in this now cancelled show?