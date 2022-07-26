Keanu Reeves shared in an interview with Extra that he would love to play an “older Batman” in a live-action movie someday.

DC League of Super-Pets sees Keanu Reeves donning the proverbial cowl of the Dark Knight by lending his voice for the animated project and voicing Batman. The grizzly cadence of his voice, his charisma, and his fighting skills which he has honed throughout his acting career all make him a wonderful fit for the hero in a live-action, not just in a sound booth.

Resoundingly called one of the most well-mannered gentlemen in Hollywood, Reeves has found himself in many action roles such as that of Neo, the chosen one in The Matrix, and John Wick in his name’s sake trilogy of movies (which, yay! is rumoured to be getting a fourth movie).

An Older Dark Knight

After getting the chance to voice the character for the upcoming movie, Keanu Reeves shared, “It’s always been a dream, but [Robert} Pattinson’s got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome, so maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman,” during an interview at the premiere for DC League of Super-Pets.

Keanu Reeves certainly has the skills and grit to pull off an older, tougher Batman, whether it be an adaptation of the Batman movies that already exist within the franchise or one of the well-known comics such as The Dark Knight Returns, Kingdom Come, or even Generations. Fans would love to see him in the role.

The actor is also no stranger to DC as he portrayed a character that not too many realise is part of the DC universe, John Constantine, in their 2005 film. Constantine is a brooding exorcist and demonologist who believed himself to be damned to hell for trying to kill himself and eventually gains redemption through his good deeds. The main actor has expressed his interest in returning to the role should DC ever want to make a sequel, as well as whispers that he would love to play Wolverine.

Although unfortunately not being played by the protagonist of 47 Ronin, there is technically a live-action “older Batman” coming to fans later this year, played by Michael Keaton for The Flash which loosely follows the story for The Flashpoint, as well as Ben Afflick, is slated to return to reprise his role as DC’s Batman once again.

DC League of Super-Pets

The new animated movie is focused on the Justice League’s furry friends rather than any members of the Justice League themselves. Speed actor shared that his role in the animation was relatively small, “a bit of a cameo. But even that, just to be a part of a project that Dwayne Johnson [who voices Superman’s furry best friend Krypto] and Kevin Hart [who voices Ace the Bathound] are part of is awesome, and I got to play Batman.”

DC League of Super-Pets will be in cinemas on the 29th of July.

Do you agree that Keanu Reeves would make a great older Batman?