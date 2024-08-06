Hailed as Marvel’s “Peter Parker of this generation”, Kamala Khan hasn’t had the best introduction in the MCU. Her Disney+ show failed to connect with audiences, and her feature film debut barely made any returns at the box office. But could Marvel’s Spider-Man replacement still find her feet and become the future of the MCU? Maybe.

Peter Parker Is No Longer The Future Of The MCU

Since Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been experiencing an identity crisis. I’m not talking about whether recent Marvel films have been disappointing or not – I’m referring to the elephant in the room: Robert Downey Jr. left the franchise. For many, Tony Stark and Iron Man were the narrative and emotional core of the MCU, and now that he’s gone, so is the massive interest in all things Marvel.

The franchise is in dire need of a fresh new face to represent the MCU, and for a while, we had it. After Endgame, the only other Marvel film that commanded the same spectacular box office numbers – not to mention pop culture domination – was Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With No Way Home, Peter Parker emerged as the potential successor to Tony’s legacy. His entire character arc in the MCU circles around Stark’s figure, so it makes sense that he’d lead the MCU after his father figure left the franchise. However, No Way Home left things ambiguous for Peter, taking him out of the picture for the foreseeable future.

The thing about Peter that fans loved is that he was, first and foremost, a total Marvel geek. He loved the Avengers and everything they stood for, making audiences feel represented in-universe. That youthful energy hasn’t been replaced in the MCU – at least, until very recently.

Ms. Marvel Is A Girl Wonder

Kamala Khan’s character – both in the comics and the MCU – focuses on her fascination with superheroes. Not only that, but she’s likable in a way that few other Marvel characters are. For all her awkwardness, Kamala is someone with a passion for their job and a sublime appreciation for what it means to be a hero.

Her flaws only make her more relatable. The version of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) we saw in Ms. Marvel has the potential to become the youthful new face the MCU was looking for. Could she replace Iron Man? Maybe not – but maybe she doesn’t need to do so.

Kamala Khan Stands As The Connective Tissue

If Deadpool & Wolverine has taught us anything about the current state of the MCU, is that audiences already had their fill of the multiverse and largely interconnected worlds. Self-contained stories that stand on their own seem like the way to go for the MCU, prioritizing solid storytelling over the epic overarching plotlines of the Infinity Saga.

For almost two decades, we’ve grown used to superhero films being these massive franchises where every movie is connected to another. There’s nothing wrong with referencing past films – problems arise when films start becoming trailers for something larger.

As much as fans love how Marvel films build hype for the next epic team-up, the numbers don’t lie. Since Avengers: Endgame, the most successful Marvel films have been those with virtually no connection to what happened in the aftermath of the Infinity Saga – namely No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine.

In this continuous struggle of the MCU to reinvent itself, Kamala Khan stands as the connective tissue that could lead to some of the most intimately human storylines. As a relatively small superhero, Kamala’s struggles to find a place in a world of superpowered individuals seem to mimic the toils of the modern young adult, turning her into the Peter Parker of a new generation of Marvel fans.

