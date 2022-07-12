What happened to Liz Toomes (Laura Harrier) after Spider-Man: Homecoming? No Way Home gives us a few clues.

Considering how massive the Marvel Cinematic Universe is at this point, it’s almost a miracle that the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies have managed to keep a relatively small cast at the centre of it all. While films like Avengers: Endgame boast about their ensemble casts and sprawling story arcs, the only real characters we get to spend time with in the Spider-Man trilogy are Peter Parker, Aunt May, MJ, Ned Leeds, and Happy (sometimes.)

However, even in such a concentrated case as the Spidey films, some characters — like Liz Toomes — inexplicably disappear between movies. It’s baffling to see her character being so inconsequential for the rest of the series, especially considering that Liz Toomes was Peter’s first big crush. However, her father, Adrian Toomes, also happened to be this version of Spidey’s first major villain, so it’s easy to see why a relationship between Liz Toomes and Peter Parker simply wouldn’t work all that well in the MCU.

Spidey’s First Crush

At the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, things went south pretty fast for Peter Parker and Liz Toomes. Their relationship was over before it even started, doubly so after Adrian Toomes revealed his secret identity to Peter in one of the best scenes in the entire MCU Spider-Man trilogy.

The last thing we know about Liz Toomes and her family was that they were relocating to Oregon after the Vulture’s arrest. Even by the end of the first movie, it’s quite obvious that Peter and MJ are the real power couple of the trilogy – as is usually the case with any version of Spidey, MCU or not.

Another peculiarity of the latest Spider-Man trilogy is that it leaves very little breathing room in between its second and third entries. Spidey was out of the picture for five years after the Snap – though we don’t know if Liz Toomes was affected by Thanos’ onslaught. Far From Home and No Way Home have no narrative space between them, with Spidey’s adventure in the Multiverse occurring right after the events of his European trip.

Even then, Peter’s only focus is MJ, and the subject of what happened to Liz Toomes isn’t brought up in any conversation for the remainder of the trilogy. However, if we know one thing is that Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the best MCU movies when it comes to tying loose ends. Not only did we get a satisfying epilogue for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, but we also might have gotten a glimpse at what happened to Liz Toomes.

Blink And You’ll Miss It

In one of the film’s many “blink and you’ll miss it” moments, it appears as if Liz Toomes has been busy giving quite a few interviews about her past with Peter Parker. She appears on the cover of a gossip magazine, talking about her brief relationship with Parker, and going so far as to call him a liar.

It’s no surprise that Liz Toomes would hate Peter Parker, or more specifically, Spider-Man. After all, he was the one who put her dad behind bars (and if Morbius is to be considered canon, even sent him to another dimension, somehow.)

That said, things might not be completely over for the relationship between Liz Toomes and Peter. Doctor Strange’s spell caused everyone to forget everything about Spidey’s identity, and with Peter now living a new life in the Big Apple, there’s still some chance that the two might reunite someday in the future. Either that, or we’ll see Spider-Man and Liz Toomes joining the new and improved MCU – the Morbius Cinematic Universe. Only time will tell.

Tell us, would you like to see Liz Toomes return in Spider-Man 4?