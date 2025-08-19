Josh Brolin has finally weighed in on one of Weapons’ most debated scenes, and it’s sparking a whole new layer of conversation. If you’ve been scrolling Reddit obsessively over the floating gun and the “2:17” clock etched on it, you’re not alone. Fans have been arguing whether it was just a weird dream sequence or something more. Turns out, it’s more.

Back in July 2022, the U.S. House passed H.R. 1808, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022, with exactly 217 votes. That number didn’t sneak into the film by accident. The floating gun and its 2:17 timestamp could be a subtle nod to that legislative moment, a reminder of how close the U.S. came to passing a ban that ultimately failed.

On the On Film…with Kevin McCarthy podcast, Brolin, who plays Archer Graff and also served as executive producer, unpacked what he thinks the film really means. “There’s still visionaries in the world. Zach Cregger. There’s still people that can take an exhausted genre and actually spin it into a way that’s fresh and interesting,” Brolin said. He described Weapons as cathartic and empowering rather than punishing, which reframes the movie in a way most viewers hadn’t considered.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

When asked directly about Weapon‘s 2:17, Brolin got personal. “The gun to me… is school shootings. That’s what it is to me,” he said. He tied Archer’s journey to that theme: a man who embodies a rigid, toxic idea of masculinity, only truly opening up after losing what’s most important to him. “Once he’s got that thing taken away, then the onion starts to peel. He starts to open up, he starts to feel the loss, and he can’t control it.”

Brolin doesn’t shy away from the bigger picture. He points out that despite mass shootings, the U.S. hasn’t significantly changed gun laws. “New Zealand did it the first time. They just said, ‘This is the deal,’” he said. Brolin grew up shooting and enjoys guns, but he doesn’t romanticize them. He knows the realities of military power and that owning a high-powered rifle isn’t going to change anything in a real-world confrontation.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

That makes the 2:17 clock in Weapons far from a random number. One Redditor connected the dots: the bill passed the House with 217 votes but stalled in the Senate. It reframes Weapons from a standard horror-thriller into a commentary on grief, inaction, and societal responsibility. The floating gun isn’t just a visual flourish. It’s a political and emotional symbol embedded in the nightmare Graff navigates.

Of course, Weapons doesn’t hand you the answers. It drops hints and places a gun-shaped clock in the sky, like dream logic is normal. That’s what keeps fans obsessing over the meaning of 2:17. Whether or not the director intended it explicitly, the film is ultimately about weapons.

