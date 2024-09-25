We’ve all heard the news. Warner Bros has enlisted Ta-Nehisi Coates to write a Superman movie starring a black Kryptonian (and possibly an all-black cast) for the next major Elseworlds DC project. Whether this character will be Kal-El or Calvin Ellis or Val Zod remains to be seen. What we do know, however, is that the studio is looking for a black male lead and a black director to headline their Man of Steel feature. John David Washington seems perfect for the Superman role.

It Won’t Be Michael B. Jordan

While many have suggested that Michael B. Jordan, the actor has suggested that he won’t be collaborating on the project. “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation,” Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter . “It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

Does this news disqualify his long-time collaborator, Ryan Coogler, too? The director, who made something very special with Marvel’s Black Panther, would certainly be a good fit for the project – especially a very grounded black Superman movie. But so would Barry Jenkins, Steven Caple Jr. and J.D. Dillard. Don’t be quick to dismiss Ava DuVernay, either. After all, Warner Bros. kind of owes her after cancelling her New Gods film.

With all that in mind, fans have begun guessing who could possibly be cast in the first cinematic incarnation of Superman to feature a Black actor. Here are our casting choices for Ta-Nehisi Coates’ upcoming Superman film.

John David Washington as Superman

After starring in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, 36-year-old John David Washington has proven that he has what it takes to be a strong lead in a feature film. The former American football running back certainly has the charm, the boldness, the good looks and the acting chops (he’s Denzel Washington’s son, after all) to deliver an iconic Superman.

A black Superman movie is going to need a really amazing actor (and an amazing cast in general) to pull off the character and convince people who hate the idea that Calvin Ellis or Val Zod is a cool character that deserves to be explored on the big screen. John David Washington has been high on many fan lists as a favourite to play The Last Son of Krypton. This is a guy who was built to be a superhero. And just imagine if his dad played Jor-El?

Zendaya or Lupita Nyong’o as Lois Lane

Lois Lane has always been depicted as someone who is motivated, persistent, fast-talking, bold and independent. If you’ve seen Malcolm & Marie, you know that there’s great chemistry between John David Washington and Zendaya. But beyond that, the Spider-Man actress also has the feistiness to pull off a modern-day Lois Lane. She embodies all the characteristics of the character and could easily pull off a great version of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Daily Planet reporter.

Of course, another great choice would be Lupita Nyong’o. Her exceptional body of work should definitely put her in the running to play Mrs Superman.

Morris Chestnut or Daniel Kaluuya as Lex Luthor

I’ve said it multiple times over the years: Morris Chestnut is highly underrated. The 52-year-old actor has had a long and impressive filmography. All he really needs is a breakthrough role that highlights his many talents. Aside from having the look, we can expect Chestnut to deliver a thunderous performance.

The other good option for Lex would be Daniel Kaluuya, who recently founded success with Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Shaka King’s Judas and the Black Messiah. Those menacing eyes and his vibrant voice would make him a really good Lex Luthor.

Forest Whitaker as Perry White or Jor-El

Forest Whitaker doesn’t need an introduction. The actor has been great in just about every film he has ever been in. The Oscar-winning actor would make the perfect Perry White or Jor-El. However, in order to secure him for the film, the character needs to have a bigger significance in the story. Honestly, he’d be really great in either role.

Donald Glover as Jimmy Olsen

While Jimmy Olsen hasn’t played a significant part in the DCEU, in the comic books, he has been an important friend to Clark Kent. If the filmmakers were smart, they wouldn’t just use his character as comic relief. He is more than just an office boy. Jimmy is a big part of Superman’s journey to becoming the hero he is meant to be. Let’s hope they finally do the character justice on the big screen.

Support From Zack Snyder And Henry Cavill

Man of Steel director Zack Snyder shared his thoughts on DC’s black Superman movie reboot, calling it bold and overdue. “My feeling is that I love JJ [Abrams]. I love what he’s done in the past. I’m interested to see what happens. It’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move. But I love Henry [Cavill] as Superman. Of course, I do. He’s my Superman.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Superman actor Henry Cavill also voiced his support and excitement for the new direction of the iconic character, stating, “It’s exciting — Superman’s far more than skin color, Superman is an ideal. Superman’s an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it’s not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time.“

Is the world ready for a black Superman movie? I’m not sure. But I’m interested to find out.

Who would you like to see cast in Ta-Nehisi Coates’ upcoming black Superman movie? Should John David Washington be the next Superman?