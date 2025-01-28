If you told anyone five years ago that we’d be discussing Sonic the Hedgehog 4 in 2025, they’d probably have a good laugh – especially after Ugly Sonic’s appearance in the first trailers. Yet, here we are. The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog universe continues to grow at full speed and shows no signs of slowing down, bringing fan-favorite characters (like Knuckles the Echidna, Miles ‘Tails’ Prower, Shadow, Maria Rose and Gerald Robotnik) and stories from the popular SEGA games to life. But where will the franchise head next? Well, a scooper might actually have the answer.

RELATED: This Dad Just Set the Bar for Coolest Sonic The Hedgehog Fan Project Ever

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Rumour Confirms Which Game The Next Movie Is Based On

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

While director Jeff Fowler remains tight-lipped about the direction Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will take, fans are piecing together clues and speculating about the blue anthropomorphic hedgehog’s next adventure. The good news is that the latest scoop from DanielRPK suggests that Sonic 4 might draw inspiration from the 1993 classic Sonic CD. If true, this could mean time-travel mechanics, alternate timelines, and, yes, the arrival of Metal Sonic.

Fans are buzzing with theories about how the Time Stones could influence Sonic’s mission to save the past—or the future in Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Fans of the franchise will know that this new rumor lines up perfectly with the post-credits scene from Sonic 3, which teased a future ruled by Doctor Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik.

Jim Carrey’s Anticipated Return as Dr. Robotnik In Sonic 4

The best news is that Jim Carrey will probably return for another sequel. Given Robotnik’s demise aboard the Eclipse Cannon in Sonic 3, many fans assumed his days as Eggman were over. Well, they were wrong. Sonic CD opens the door for his return, thanks to its exploration of alternate timelines. It’s not difficult to imagine a timeline where Robotnik survived the Eclipse Cannon explosion by being flung through a wormhole.

Carrey has also previously expressed interest in reprising his role, provided the story and character challenge him in new ways. What better way to achieve that than by throwing him into a timeline where he’s already won?

RELATED: This Comedian Is Being Crowned the Greatest Actor of All Time

Concept art reveals Sonic Movie 3 would have involved Sonic traveling to a bad timeline where Eggman ruled earth alongside Metal Sonic 😯



I feel this helps add context to the post credit scene & where things could go.



(Via: @sonicoll ) pic.twitter.com/wkffA4ZqOs — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) January 20, 2025

Director Jeff Fowler’s Insights on Future Sonic Films

As we mentioned, director Jeff Fowler hasn’t spilled too many details yet. Speaking to Dexerto , Fowler only revealed that: “We love cherry-picking ideas that we think fans would be excited about… It’s hard not to get excited about all the possibilities.” While he didn’t necessarily confirm a Sonic CD adaptation, his comments about taking inspiration from multiple games leave the door wide open to the possibility. Fowler also mentioned that he loved planting “seeds” for future films, which would explain Sonic 3’s cliffhanger ending.

With Sonic 4 set to hit theaters in 2027 (that’s two years from now), there’s plenty of time to dream about what’s next for the blue blur. Could Sonic 4 take things even further with time travel and alternate timelines? What do you hope to see in Sonic’s next adventure?