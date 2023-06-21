The Brave and the Bold, the next live-action part of the Batman story, has been announced by DC and already has a director attached to the project. James Gunn’s next step is to figure out who the perfect fit for Batman might be. The world has come forth with many recommendations and requests, with many actors perfect for the role. And while the rest of us are still guessing, Supernatural star Jensen Ackles definitely knows who the next Batman might be.

The Brave and the Bold

The Brave and the Bold was originally an animated series that aired in 2008, with three incredible seasons under its belt and Diedrich Bader stepping into the voice and cape of Gotham’s Knight (and a couple of other voices in the series).

In January, the new CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, announced that the concept behind the series would be adapted for the big screen, seeing Robin return to theatres for the first time since 1995.

The Brave and the Bold will focus on Bruce Wayne meeting his son Damian Wayne and how the two bond so that the boy can finally take his rightful place at his side, fighting crime as Robin.

It has been confirmed that The Flash director Andy Muschietti will be at the helm of the new live-action movie, and Gunn expressed his excitement about bringing the “strange sort of father-son story” to life on the big screen.

With the DC Universe effectively being overhauled and Gunn and Safran at the helm of movies, series, animation and video games, the next task is to find a new Batman that can play his character in all mediums.

The Voice of Batman and Robin

Jensen Ackles is one of the most requested actors for the role of Batman, especially in the eyes of DC fans.

While he has extensive experience in the live-action field with his many seasons as Dean Winchester in Supernatural and his most recent escapades as Soldier Boy in The Boys seasons 3, he also has experience with the world of DC Animation.

Ackles has starred not only as the voice of Jason Todd (otherwise known as Red Hood) in Batman: Under the Red Hood but has also stepped into the booth as the voice of our beloved Caped Crusader in both Batman: The Long Halloween movies.

As the current voice of Batman in DC’s Tomorrowverse animated continuity, Ackles checks all the boxes for the perfect Batman casting that can excel across all mediums. Still, Ackles thinks that DC has another candidate in mind.

Jensen Ackles On The New Batman

Although any information about The Brave and the Bold is just speculation, and it’s all being kept very “hush hush”, Jensen Ackles spoke at a fan convention about DC’s new Batman.

While at the convention, he was approached about his own desire to play Batman in Gunn’s DC Universe and what he would do if he were offered the role, saying, “Would I entertain the idea of playing my favourite superhero of all time? I would love it. Sign me up.”

During the interview, Ackles name-dropped Pedro Pascal, saying that he seems to be getting all the more prominent roles in Hollywood and playfully joking that he would “be mad when Pedro Pascal gets it” and affectionately speaking about the actor’s incredible skill.

Jensen Ackles talks about the possibility of him playing Batman. pic.twitter.com/CBjsKAjYpG — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) June 19, 2023

Does this mean that Jensen Ackles knows something that we don’t and that Pascal is the new Batman? Or is he merely feigning it for strategic purposes? Ackles mentioned the writing strikes in the entertainment industry at the moment, suggesting that actors, and riveted audiences, won’t know anything until all that is resolved. That means we will have to keep holding our breath for now.

Would you want to see Jensen Ackles as Batman or Pedro Pascal?