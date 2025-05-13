There’s a new Superman in town, and apparently, he might be into some very chill hobbies. Or not. The internet can’t decide. When Warner Bros. recently dropped an official image from James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie (for the Milk-Bone x Superman promo) — the one where our new Man of Steel is lying in bed with Krypto, his superpowered pup — eagle-eyed fans weren’t looking at the dog. They were squinting at the background, specifically under the poster for a fictional band called Mighty Crab Joys. Is that a bong in Clark Kent’s room?

“James, I need to prove some friends wrong,” a fan asked on Threads. “Is that a weed bong underneath the Mighty Crabjoys poster?” Gunn replied, laughing it off: “Haha it’s not.” No further explanation. Just enough mystery to let the internet run wild.

Is it a telescope? A decorative vase? Some kind of alien tech? Doesn’t matter — it really looks like a bong. Which immediately leads us to the next obvious question: Can Superman even get high?

Image Credit: DC Studios

In the main DC continuity? Probably not. His Kryptonian physiology and solar-powered cells pretty much nuke anything trying to mess with his body. But that hasn’t stopped some creators from exploring the idea. Max Landis, in his American Alien series, imagined a more grounded Clark — someone who could get tipsy, catch a cold, maybe even get high. According to Landis, Clark can drink, get a light buzz, and then… nothing. His body just stops reacting. A few shots? A bottle of Jack? Sure. But he’s never going to black out or vomit in the alley behind a Kansas bar.

Of course, Superman: American Alien isn’t canon. But it does show a side of Clark we don’t usually see: the awkward, very human guy who might make a few dumb teenage choices before growing into the world’s most wholesome hero.

This new image from James Gunn’s Superman has more to unpack. Clark’s clearly a chess nerd. He’s got trophies and certificates, a “Smallville Giants” flag, and that same Mighty Crab Joys reference we saw on Eric Frankenstein’s shirt in Creature Commandos. Nice bit of shared universe worldbuilding there, James.

So, did Clark Kent dabble with a bong in his youth? Probably not. But will James Gunn keep that mystery object in the shot, or edit it out now that fans are speculating? Either way, it’s 2025 and Superman just gave us his most relatable moment yet.

Tell us, do you think that’s a bong in Clark Kent’s room?