Every generation gets the Superman it deserves. Ours just happened to get the best one.

For years, the DC cinematic universe had been at odds with its characters. DC’s answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s bright and quippy heroes seemed to be an (admittedly exaggerated) reliance on “grimdark” characters that rarely behaved like their printed counterparts.

Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel offered a more grandiose take on Superman – one that didn’t always resonate with fans as strongly as it could have. On the other hand, James Gunn completely fulfilled his vision of what Superman should be like, adapted for a generation starved for sincere superheroes.

Gunn Gave Superman Permission to Actually Be Good

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As epic as Man of Steel was, the film’s core message of hope was somewhat diluted by the cynical flair of the DCEU. It also didn’t help that even the most lighthearted movies in the franchise had dark – and sometimes disturbing – visuals. That’s not just Snyder’s fault, mind you: the 2010s were famous (or infamous) for “deconstructing” beloved franchises.

Gunn gave his Superman a chance to be an honest, occasionally goofy force of good that simply radiates hope. David Corenswet’s performance elevates the earnestness of James Gunn’s Superman (2025), making the film feel unapologetically optimistic, even amidst a climate of rising social anxieties.

It Stands Alone — And That’s the Point

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A common complaint about the DCEU (and it also applies to recent MCU entries) is that most standalone movies felt like “trailers” for some larger-than-life upcoming event. Man of Steel was an origin story, sure, but it always felt like just a prologue for a story that never got told.

James Gunn’s Superman (2025) promises a larger universe is on its way, but also stands on its own as a satisfying Superman adventure. Even if we didn’t already know that a Supergirl movie is on its way, fans could have enjoyed Gunn’s latest superhero flick as a standalone affair.

This Superman Doesn’t Want Your Worship. He Wants to Belong

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The discussion about how everyday people would see someone like Superman has always fascinated comic book writers and filmmakers. Snyder followed the Christ allegory we’ve seen in many of Superman’s darkest tales, including The Death and Return of Superman.

One of the most appealing aspects of Gunn’s Superman is how human he feels – even if he’s anything but. Kryptonian in body but an Earthling at heart, he struggles to balance his feelings of alienation just as any person does in their lifetime. By doing a story about how Superman views humanity, and not how people see the Man of Steel, Gunn created a movie that feels even more profound as a character study than 2013’s Man of Steel ever was.

Nearly One Year Later, Nothing Else Comes Close

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Nearly one year later, Superman remains surprisingly fresh. The film’s positive aspects vastly overshadow its shortcomings, resulting in a movie that feels equal parts an updated take on the Man of Steel and a celebration of his Golden Age persona.

While the 2010s tried to lower superheroes down to our level to make them feel genuine, movies like 2025’s Superman remind us that these caped crusaders are meant to be icons to look up to. It might not be perfect, but it’s as authentic and wholesome as a Superman film should be.

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