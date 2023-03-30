Since the director took over DC, he’s been shooting down rumours about his upcoming projects left, right and centre. The most recent Twitter shootdown involving James Gunn was over Grace Randolph’s reports that Logan Lerman was being considered to play Superman.

The film director has had a contentious relationship with the YouTube reporter since she tried to have him fired for remarks he had previously apologised for. Whenever she claims to know something about one of his projects, James Gunn is quick to shut her down on Twitter, and it has been no different for her most recent claims about Superman.

Grace Randolph and James Gunn’s Twitter Exchange

Recently Grace Randolph took to Twitter to write:

“I hear they are VERY close to a #Superman casting – might not be announced for a while but it could leak Very very close… Role MIGHT even be cast on in final talks #DC #DCStudios.” She went on to post, “I did hear that Gunn was interested in playing up the nerdy part of Clark Kent – maybe through an out of the box casting choice But we’ll see what he ultimately decides, could always end up with a more traditional leading man type in the end. Except a Chris Pratt ‘funny relatable everyman’ type.”

After several fan responses, she reiterated, “TYPE I specifically said type – Chris Pratt is NOT Superman – that is not the person currently in talks.”

A fan, curious about the legitimacy of the claims, asked Gunn if the claims were valid, and he responded:

“Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists, prepping material for auditions.”

In retaliation, Randolph said, “Interesting, since it’s ‘not true’ I guess I can say I heard his top choice is Logan Lerman. We’ll see what happens! #DC #Superman #DCStudios.”

Gunn informed her that he didn’t know who Logan Lerman was and quickly assured fans, “Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognise him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman.” Thi was after someone responded to his tweet with comments like, “don’t do ma man Logan like that ):”.

The exchange was entertaining and probably won’t be the last one between the two before Superman: Legacy is released.

Would Logan Lerman Make a Good Superman?

Lerman is definitely a fan-favourite actor with an immense amount of talent. Fans loved him even when he acted in a movie widely hated by its intended fan base (Percy Jackson). He has the skills and range to play Superman, but given Gunn’s recent claims and wishes for a younger actor and the fact that he’s right around the same age Henry Cavill was when Man of Steel was released, he won’t be playing the character anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on the Gunn vs Randolph exchanges?