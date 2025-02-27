The transition from the DCEU to James Gunn’s DCU hasn’t been smooth. Snyder fans still dream of his return, some even at Gunn’s expense. But Gunn and Snyder? They’re not rivals—they’re friends. And nothing proved that more than the infamous selfie James Gunn posted with Zack Snyder, knowing exactly what he was doing.

“We knew that people have this view that somehow we have been pitted against each other,” Gunn explained to Variety . “It’s odd to have someone who you’re friendly with in real life be the guy that is positioned as your Lex Luthor, or I’m his Lex Luthor. It’s just such a weird dynamic that’s been created between factions online.”

Gunn wasn’t hinting at a Snyderverse revival or teasing a secret DC project. He just wanted to watch the internet lose its mind. And it kind of did—but not as much as it would have a few years ago. Still, the question popped up: Does this mean Zack Snyder is returning to DC?

Short answer? No. Long answer? Also no. But hey, never say never. Unless Snyder insists on bringing Henry Cavill back—then it’s a hard pass from Gunn.

As expected, reactions were all over the place. Some saw it as two film buddies catching up. Others believed it was a calculated PR stunt ahead of Superman (2025). And, of course, there were those convinced it was a cryptic sign that the Snyderverse could rise from the ashes.

One fan dramatically commented, “You don’t just post a picture with Zack Snyder and expect us to move on.” Another joked, “If this isn’t a tease, I’m suing for emotional damage.”

Custom image created by Jarrod Saunders for Fortress of Solitude

Gunn and Snyder go way back to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead, where Gunn wrote the script and Snyder directed. They still talk shop, and Gunn even asked Snyder for advice on Superman’s costume design.

“I even talked to Zack about it,” Gunn told Screen Brief. “He said, ‘I tried a billion versions with the trunks and never got there.’ And I said, ‘I see how that’s the case.’”

So, is Snyder secretly shaping the new DCU? Nope. Does he know what Gunn’s planning? Probably. Will fans overanalyze every interaction? Absolutely.

At the end of the day, James Gunn just loves trolling the internet. Mission accomplished.

Tell us, do you think there’s more to the James Gunn and Zack Snyder selfie?