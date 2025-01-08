In a twist that has the potential to upset both Marvel and DC fans, rumors are swirling the internet that DC Studios’ James Gunn is considering casting Josh Brolin—yes, the same guy who snapped half the MCU away as Thanos—as Darkseid, DC’s ultimate cosmic baddie, in his newly established DCU. Given that Brolin’s portrayal of the Mad Titan was pivotal to Marvel’s success (with both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame raking in billions at the box office), the potential leap from MCU to DCU has sparked discussions about whether or not Gunn is simply replicating The House of Mouse’s winning formula for Warner Bros.

James Gunn’s DCU – A Familiar Tone, Familiar Actors, and Maybe Familiar Mistakes?

In the last few years, James Gunn, who is mostly known for his work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, has transitioned to a leadership role in the DCU. This shift has led to speculation about the DCU adopting a new tone and storytelling approach similar to the MCU, as we can already see present in Superman (2025). Gunn has already brought over MCU actors like Nathan Fillion and Pom Klementieff, and now, with rumors of Josh Brolin stepping in as Darkseid, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the similarities.

RELATED: Could Josh Brolin Be Batman in The Dark Knight Returns? Why It Could Happen!

Josh Brolin as Darkseid? The Internet Can’t Handle It

Image Credit: BossLogic

The rumor mill kicked into overdrive this last week when digital artist BossLogic dropped fan art depicting Josh Brolin as the DCU’s Darkseid , captioned: “The rumor whispers going around is that @joshbrolin is still in talks for something big in the DCU. Josh and DC have the biggest opportunity to do the funniest thing…

Brolin, who recently turned down the chance to play Hal Jordan (Green Lantern) in the DCU’s Lanterns TV series, in turn, shared the fan art on his Instagram story. No caption, no emojis, just the image. Which, in Hollywood, is the equivalent of dropping a mic and walking off stage. Is he hinting at ongoing talks with DC Studios, or is he simply admiring the art and teasing fans about the possibility?

Comic Book Roles? Josh Brolin’s Collecting Them

Lest we forget, Brolin, who is known for his gravelly voice and intense on-screen presence, has a long history of playing comic book characters. He’s played Cable in Deadpool 2, Jonah Hex in 2010, and Dwight in Sin City. The guy clearly loves comic book movies. He seems to be collecting roles in these movies like Thanos collected Infinity Stones. Adding the Lord of Apokolips to his resume would definitely make him the undisputed king of comic book adaptations (if he isn’t already).

RELATED: Could Thanos Return As A Good Guy In The MCU?

Could Josh Brolin Be the First Actor to Play the Biggest Villain in Both Universes?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Of course, the parallels between Thanos and Darkseid are known, with Thanos’ creator, Jim Starlin, even acknowledging Darkseid as an inspiration. They’re basically like evil distant cousins when you think about it. Casting Josh Brolin as Darkseid would be a direct nod to this connection.

Meanwhile, whispers in the Marvel corridors suggest that Brolin might reprise his role as Thanos in Avengers: Secret Wars, possibly portraying a variant (maybe King Thanos?). If true, Brolin could be pulling double duty as the big bad in both superhero universes—something fans have never seen before.

As we await official announcements, one thing’s for sure: the prospect of Josh Brolin embodying both Thanos and Darkseid is a possibility that’s making fans on both sides freak out – both in a good and a bad way.

RELATED: What would happen if Superman showed up in the MCU to face off against Avengers: Endgame’s Thanos?

Tell us, do you think the DCU will be unique, or is James Gunn just recreating the MCU with a different logo? And would you like to see Josh Brolin play Darkseid in the DCU or should he stick to playing Thanos in the MCU?