What exactly does playing a leading lady in a modern James Bond movie take? Striking beauty? Brains? Wit? Complexity? A special allure? We’d say it requires all of this and still much more. Contrary to popular belief, becoming a Bond girl involves more than just being a pretty face; in order to captivate viewers alongside the famous spy, you need to have a certain amount of charisma and presence on screen. We feel that these seven actresses have the perfect combination of beauty, talent, and intrigue to play the Bond Girl in the franchise’s next era.

1. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Florence Pugh has already shown that she can be successful in the world of on-screen espionage with her roles as Yelena in Black Widow and Charmian “Charlie” Ross in Little Drummer Girl. But the fact that the English actress is already rumoured to be starring in an Amazon spin-off James Bond series essentially makes her a strong candidate for any Bond girl role. She can play a strong, independent character while also bringing a level of vulnerability and depth that would make her a compelling companion or love interest to the iconic spy. And with a string of critically lauded roles in film and television, like Little Women, Oppenheimer, and Hawkeye, she has demonstrated why she is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now.

2. Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas in No Time To Die. Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Although Ana De Armas has previously been in a James Bond movie, 2021’s No Time to Die, to be more specific, many fans would undoubtedly want to see her character, Cuban intelligence operative Paloma, play a bigger part in the venerable series. She was intelligent, feisty, and entertaining and added fresh life to her Bond girl character. But if the actress’s preceding role in a 007 movie isn’t enough to persuade you, maybe her next endeavour in Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off movie, will show you that De Armas is unquestionably a bada**. Oh, and the mere fact that she is currently one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous actresses should help her case for landing a more prominent role in the Bond franchise.

3. Naomi Scott

Naomi Scott in Smile 2. Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Another amazing actress with experience in the spy world is Naomi Scott, who starred in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels revival. We know the actress and singer has the range to make a captivating and dynamic leading lady thanks to her most recent appearance as pop sensation Skye Riley in the 2024 horror Smile 2, which many have hailed as an award-worthy performance. But aside from her undeniable acting skills, the British beauty is also a black belt in karate, so she can definitely hold her own against/next to 007 as a foe, friend, or romantic interest in the Bond franchise.

4. Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story. Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Given the criticism surrounding her part in the upcoming live-action Snow White adaption, Rachel Zegler might be a bit of a controversial name to throw into the ring as a Bond girl. Still, there is no doubting her extraordinary talent. Her breakthrough performance in West Side Story alone demonstrates her extraordinary range and emotional depth in acting, dancing, and singing (although we’ll admit not all those talents are entirely necessary for a Bond film). Zegler’s skills and versatility could add new and exciting energy to the job of a 007’s female counterpart—well, just as long as she doesn’t say anything that gets her in trouble with fans again.

5. Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web. Image Credit: Sony Pictures

If the producers of the upcoming James Bond movie are searching for a mixed martial artist who performs her own stunts, Sydney Sweeney could be the ideal woman for the job. But while she can certainly handle any physical demands the role could possibly throw at her, the young actress can also carry her weight when it comes to the acting, as evidenced by her compelling performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus. And we obviously can’t forget that Sweeney has both men and women fawning over her undeniable beauty. We’d say she is the complete package for a Bond girl.

6. Zendaya

Zendaya in Malcolm and Marie. Image Credit: Netflix

Emmy-award-winning actress Zendaya has built an outstanding resume in such a short period of time, with standout performances in projects like Euphoria and Dune Part Two to her credit. From her earlier roles as a Disney star, we’ve seen that she has the fighting skills to handle the physical demands of a Bond film (yes, Zendaya has a black belt in karate!). Still, she’s also blossomed into a mature and versatile actress who can add nuance and complexity to any character, as demonstrated by her portrayal of Rue in Euphoria. That’s likely why she has become everyone’s go-to choice for a versatile and talented leading lady right now. So, we’re not at all shocked to discover that the young actress has been considered for a Bond girl role in the upcoming film.

7. Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Image Credit: Lionsgate Films

Hunter Schafer is relatively new to the acting world compared to other celebrities on our list. Yet, in the brief period she has been in the business, the actress and model has already made a significant impact. Schafer has demonstrated her ability to captivate on screen in parts such as Gretchen in Cuckoo and Jules Vaughn in Euphoria. Plus, she has a mysterious and enigmatic aura that would make her a perfect fit for a Bond girl character; in fact, it’s likely this trait that already has fans casting her as Mystique in the rumoured X-Men films.

