Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 may not see release until late 2024 or early 2025 if things continue the way they are now. But fans fear that Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader might not get another shot on the big screen. And the way things are going, it’s a possibility.

It is no secret that the DC universe is currently in a major state of flux due to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger which has caused major internal changes at the company, change in leadership, a huge change of plans for DC movies, and making the future of the franchise’s biggest names relatively unclear.

It seems that no title is safe from the scrutinizing eye of WBD at the moment, the same is true for the studio’s most recent blockbuster movie, Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The movie arrived with massive success and positive reviews in March 2022.

So Much Uncertainty

So many questions are arising about where the DC Universe is headed over the next few years that many of their projects, The Batman 2 included, have their own sets of mysteries regarding their eventual releases.

Variety reported that The Batman 2 was still yet to be officially green-lit by Warner Bros. Discovery in the middle of the ongoing shakeups and strategy changes. Despite that, the project is still currently in development under the original film’s writer and director, Matt Reeves, but the lack of movement and information means that any kind of follow-up film will still be years away.

The same can be said for Reeves’ Penguin spinoff series, attached to Colin Farrell. The new strategy of consolidating movies and TV shows (possibly the reason why most of The CW DC shows are now cancelled) to emulate the Marvel Cinematic Universe could put the offshoot at risk.

Is The Title Still Safe?

It seems like no previously announced DC project can truly call itself safe these days, especially following shocking news regarding the cancellation of Batgirl — along with multiple other movies and films that have recently been placed on the chopping block and not made it through.

For now, at least, The Batman 2 appears to be safe, even though it will not see theatres for another good couple of years, as fans will have to wait to see the return of Pattinson and Reeves to their Batman Universe.

The Batman

This iteration of the Dark Knight’s story takes place outside of Warner Bros’ long-running DC Extended Universe and was critically a hit, scoring a Rotten Tomatoes score of 85% and bringing in a worldwide box office haul of over US$770 million.

Reeves also set up thrilling new storylines for Paul Dano’s Riddler and Barry Keoghan’s Joker as the director’s version of Gotham looks to rebuild their city following the brutal attacks from the Penguin and the Riddler.

The movie seemed like such a success that less than two months after the movie’s debut it was announced that there were plans for a sequel with Reeves, Pattinson and the entire crew to return to add to this intriguing new adventure.

Prior reports suggested that Robert Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight in a trilogy was set in stone but the project is still up in the air.

Tell us, do you think that Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 is still safe?