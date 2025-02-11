In an industry that got all too comfortable with sequels and reboots, Bong Joon-ho emerged as a visionary. Ever since he took the world by storm with Parasite, the South Korean filmmaker has launched a renaissance for foreign cinema among American viewers.

Now, with Mickey 17, his long-awaited dive into sci-fi – after Snowpiercer, that is – Bong is poised to twist the genre into something unrecognizable, adding his trademark dark humor mixed with biting social commentary, of course. Though most eyes are set on Robert Pattinson’s Mickey, the cast is brimming with some of Hollywood’s most talented performers, including the versatile – and always fantastic – Toni Collette.

As Ylfa, the wife of a deep-space expedition commander, Toni Collette describes her character in Mickey 17 as a ’50s housewife crossed with “a smiling assassin.” In a recent interview, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed the juicy details about Director Bong’s unconventional methods, her emotional dynamic with Mark Ruffalo, and why this sci-fi adventure defies any labels.

Toni Collette’s Ylfa, the Heart of Mickey 17

Ylfa isn’t your typical space colonist. Married to Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo), the charmingly inept leader of a mission to the icy planet Niflheim, she’s equal parts devoted spouse and puppet master. “She’s sweet, uber smooth, manipulative, obsessive, flirty, conservative, and completely in love with her equally as narcissistic husband,” Collette explains.

The Hereditary star also explained that she got some “interesting direction” from Director Bong in terms of her relationship with her husband. In her words, there’s a “youthful sweetness” to Ylfa and Kenneth’s romance, but, behind the scenes, it’s clear she’s the one pulling the strings.

Director Bong’s Playground

If working with an Oscar-winning auteur like Bong Joon-ho sounds intimidating, Collette admits she was nervous too – at first. “I was very nervous, because I’m such a fan. But he was so sweet and easygoing,” she says.

Instead of rehearsing full scenes, the cast often shot tightly storyboarded moments, a method Collette initially found “jarring” but grew to love over time. According to the veteran actress, “You can really focus in and perfect incremental moments” with Director Bong’s approach to filmmaking.

Ruffalo and Pattinson: The Duality of Mickey 17

If it looks like Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo’s chemistry extends beyond the confines of Mickey 17, that’s because it does! Collette thoroughly enjoyed her time working with Ruffalo, calling him amazing “As an acting partner, and as a person.” She also commented on the actor’s notorious sense of humor; “If, for some reason, we were forced to work together for the rest of our lives, I’d be more than happy with that,” she confirmed.

On the other hand, there’s Robert Pattinson, who’s acting as more than just one Mickey in this film. “Rob is fascinating to watch up close,” she says. “His two Mickeys are vastly different people. He’s just ridiculously talented and a humble sweetie.” It sure seems as if Mickey 17 will be another The Lighthouse moment for Pattinson, who’s proved more than once that his days as a sparking vampire are long gone.

A Trip to Remember

So, what’s the elevator pitch for Mickey 17? Even Collette struggles with the question. She was excited to read such an original script – and that’s saying something coming from Hereditary. “It was a wild ride and I devoured it.”

With Director Bong’s love for blending genres, a cast firing on all cylinders, and a story that’s a certifiable wild ride, Mickey 17 sure seems like one of the best sci-fi films of 2025.

