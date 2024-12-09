Considering how influential Back to the Future has been for sci-fi, it’s incredible to hear that there’s not been any form of legacy sequel or remake in the works for a while. Fortunately for us fans, DeLorean Labs just gave us one of the best Christmas presents in years. It might be nine years late, but Christopher Lloyd’s Doc Brown is finally living in the future – and still loving the DeLorean, it seems! In the list of things no one expected to see making a comeback in the 2020s, I bet the DeLorean brand was at the top of every car fanatic the world over. And yet, here we are – with a new EV DeLorean and none other than Doc Brown helping sell it. We’re definitely living in the best timeline.

Electric Revolution

The history of the DeLorean Motor Company is certainly stranger than fiction. I won’t get into the specifics of why the iconic DMC DeLorean was less than ideal as a family vehicle (Driven does a much better job at that than I ever could ,) but everyone can agree that Back to the Future immortalized an otherwise failed vehicle.

Now, decades after the last DMC-12 left the factory, a new generation of DeLoreans is ready to hit the streets. Dubbed the Alpha V , the new DeLorean is a high-performance electric vehicle that couldn’t look any more different than its predecessor from the 80s. Unfortunately for Doc Brown’s standards, it doesn’t fly – but it sure is fast.

Such a revolutionary vehicle needs an equally revolutionary face to introduce it, which is why DeLorean brought back Christopher Lloyd to reprise his most iconic role as Doc Brown. The scientist is back to show us the future of DeLorean – but the real prize will go to one lucky winner this December.

RELATED: 10 Sci-Fi Films That Got the Future All Wrong—and the Hilarious Reasons Why!

A Very Unique Golden Ticket

The DeLorean Motor Company has gone all in on the Back to the Future nostalgia as part of their relaunch. The company’s latest ad shows a classic DMC-12 (with “Darth Vader” himself as the driver) showing up at Christopher Lloyd’s (or, rather, Doc Brown’s) house. The mysterious interloper delivers a package to Lloyd, containing a strange metallic device that Lloyd identifies as a “Time Capsule from the future.”

Right before we can get an iconic “Great Scott!” from Lloyd, the ad cuts to a call to action to collect your Time Capsule now. And what is this time capsule, you might be wondering? Well, it’s all part of a raffle DeLorean is running on their DeLorean Labs website.

The site takes you to a landing page promoting the new DeLorean crypto coin , $DMC. Early owners would get a digital “time capsule” set to open in a few days, with the prize being either a new DeLorean EV or $300,000 in cash. Only 8800 digital time capsules were minted, while 88 lucky owners got physical time capsules.

It all sounds like a pretty sweet deal, right? Unfortunately, every time capsule now has an owner, and we’ll know who got the grand prize in a few days. Still, even if not all of us got a chance to win a DeLorean, getting to see Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown once again was more than worth it!

RELATED: 15 Unforgettable Examples Of Product Placement In Movies