Most fans are tired of the “bad” or “evil” Superman story. NetherRealm, please give us a good Superman in the upcoming Injustice 3!

The Case For A Good Superman

NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice universe has been a fascinating cross-media synergy experiment – easily one of the most ambitious in recent video game history. Not only does it include characters from NetherRealm’s own Mortal Kombat series as well as DC Comics superheroes like Batman and Green Lantern, but it also takes place in a twisted universe where the moralities of some fan-favourite characters are warped beyond recognition.

This leads us to the star of the show: Superman. The Man of Steel is integral to the plot of the whole series, and his turn to the dark side might be what made the series so popular in the first place. However, as we reach the series’ third entry, some fans are arguing that Injustice 3 should reintroduce the good Superman to its alternate universe.

From a narrative point of view, this makes sense. While the novelty of evil Superman will probably never wear off, if Injustice 3 has a good Superman, it would mean a step forward for the mythos of the alternate universe of the series. After all, even the Injustice evil Superman has shown some of Supes’ trademark heroism from time to time, even if it’s in his own twisted way.

The Ending Of Injustice 2 And Its Implications

We also have to keep in mind that the ending of Injustice 2 could vary wildly depending on which side wins. For all intents and purposes, it would seem safe to say that Injustice 3 would go with the Absolute Justice ending, where Batman sends evil Supes to the Phantom Zone.

This would mean a clean slate for Injustice 3’s good Superman theory, as this version of the Man of Steel would have been stripped of his powers and sent to an interdimensional prison. If that isn’t enough to mend his ways, perhaps nothing will be. One thing is for sure: even the Injustice Universe version of Superman isn’t entirely evil, even if he’s nowhere near as good as the paragon of justice we’re used to seeing in the DC Universe.

The Possibility Of A Prime Universe Superman

Alternatively, there’s always the chance that the fabled good Superman in Injustice 3 ends up being the version of the character from the prime universe. It seems unlikely, but who knows? Perhaps the next iteration of Netherrealm Studios‘ franchise will introduce the good Superman to the Injustice verse. After all, the Injustice universe does need a good cleanup, and without their resident Man of Steel to take care of things, it might be up to good ol’ Supes to fix this universe.

The first Injustice game had versions of both universes in its roster, while Injustice 2 focused more on the civil war ravaging the Injustice verse. Perhaps the third entry in the series will have a little bit of both worlds – literally – by reintroducing characters from both continuities into the roster. This would be the perfect way to write off evil Superman as still being in the Phantom Zone, but having an Injustice 3 with a good Superman to sate the fans of the Man of Steel.

Anticipation For Injustice 3

It’s been five years since the last Injustice game hit the shelves, so we might be long overdue for a sequel. Even if news about the third entry in the series remains scarce, fans are already creating their dream rosters for the game – a clear signal that the franchise is still as popular as ever. Whether or not we get an Injustice 3 with a good Superman remains to be seen, but, at the very least, we can say that that wouldn’t be the wildest thing to ever happen in the world of Injustice. Not by a long shot.

Tell us, do you want a good Superman in Injustice 3?