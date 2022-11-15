It would be an epic battle. Just imagine a Superman vs Kratos fight. We’re surprised there isn’t a comic book series yet.

By this point, it seems like no pantheon is safe from Kratos’ wrath. God of War Ragnarok seems to be the end of yet another era for the Ghost of Sparta, which only can mean one thing: it’s time for fans to begin matching his power level against other characters from popular culture.

One of the most obvious choices for this clash of heavenly proportions is, of course, the Man of Steel himself, Superman. The Kryptonian might not be a god, but his superhuman powers have made him into a deity of sorts in the world of comic books — and that’s more than enough reason to pit him against Kratos.

That said, Superman is also infamously flawless. Not only is he a paragon of justice, but his superpowers are among the most overpowered ones among his superpowered peers. If there’s one character that could give Kratos a run for his money, that would be Superman. However, could the God of War actually win in an even fight against the Man of Steel? Let’s take a look at some facts before we declare any winner.

First of all, it’s worth taking a look at both fighters’ powers and abilities. As we know, Superman can do practically anything every superhero can: he runs almost as fast as the Flash, punches harder than Hulk, and he also flies. As if that wasn’t enough, his heat vision and — rarely ever used — freezing breath could stop most of the villains in the DC universe.

When it comes to Kratos, the Spartan is a well-known god killer, with superhuman abilities granted to him by years of combat and rigorous training. He also has access to a veritable arsenal of godly abilities — mementoes from his battles with countless deities. In close quarters, Kratos can use his Leviathan axe, which is just as strong as the Blades of Chaos he once wielded.

Artwork by Daviddv1202

At first glance, it would seem as if Superman has the upper hand. With his superior strength and inhuman resilience, there’s just no way that someone like Kratos could take on a Kryptonian like Superman. However, Kratos has proved time and time again that he is unnaturally skilled when fighting against insurmountable foes — and he has access to one of Superman’s most obscure weaknesses.

Most fans of the Man of Steel would immediately think of Kryptonite when listing the things that could stop Superman in his tracks. However, die-hard Superman aficionados will probably know about the Man of Steel’s other weakness: magic.

It might sound a bit silly, but magic nullifies Superman’s biological-based powers. That means that, against magic users, Supes is rendered almost helpless. He is not exactly “weak” to magic, but it does render him vulnerable — an advantage that Kratos could use to turn the tables in his favour.

When push came to shove, Kratos could always rely on his magical artefacts to defeat his enemies. In a fight against someone like Superman or Zeus, when it seems like physical abilities are just not enough, the God of War would more than likely use some of his magic artefacts, stolen from the bodies of his previous enemies, of course.

Considering the strengths and weaknesses of both contenders, I think it would be safe to say that this particular dream match would end in a tie. So, to answer the question if Kratos would stand a chance against Superman? The answer is a definite “yes.”

Who do you think would win in a Superman vs Kratos fight?