Shadow and Bone actor Ben Barnes is no stranger to comic book properties, having played Billy Russo/Jigsaw in Marvel’s The Punisher series. However, he isn’t only adept at playing complicated villains on screen, and he is ready to take the keys to the Batmobile and star as Batman in the DC Universe.

Barnes’ name has been linked with the role of the Dark Knight for more than half a decade now. When whispers surfaced that Ben Affleck was vacating the cape and cowl back in 2017, numerous actors were linked with the part for Matt Reeves’ The Batman – including Barnes who also did his bit to stir up the rumour mill thereafter. Taking to his official Instagram account, the British actor shared a BossLogic-created image of him as Batman, which had tongues wagging and many fans nodding in agreement that he could easily pull off the duality of this complex role. In the end, it was Robert Pattinson who secured the coveted gig.

Ben Barnes says yes to Batman

Ben Barnes has never hidden his ambition about playing Batman and has freely expressed his interest in the role when it has been raised. When Heroic Hollywood told him he would suit the character perfectly, he replied: “I accept.” Barnes added how he had been a fan of the DC superhero since childhood and had even found a photo of him as a kid wearing his own homemade Batsuit.

At the same time, he believes it would be a part to challenge him as a performer, citing another famous Batman actor as someone who transformed the part. “I think that would be up there for me in something to try and find a new way to do,” he said. “I think the way Christian Bale did it where he completely reinvented it which is a little bit what I was trying to do with Jigsaw in Season 2 [of The Punisher].”

Such an honor to have the supremely talented & creative @Bosslogic include you in any of the digital comic magic he weaves #Punisher … #Batman #Whatever …Very cool. pic.twitter.com/i1mVuknqEv — Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) February 9, 2019

He knows the clock is ticking

Considering the global success of Shadow and Bone and Ben Barnes’ fan-favourite performance of General Kirigan/The Darkling, it’s surprising that neither Marvel nor DC have come knocking for the actor yet. Speaking to SFX Magazine, Barnes explained how he had seen photos of his friend Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and it made him long for the opportunity too. “I want someone to put me in a superhero suit before I age out,” he said. “There’s definitely been some chats about a couple of superheroes over the years, which didn’t pan out.”

Barnes also revealed that he has watched all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, and how he noticed that DC was making the right moves. Once again, he mentioned the Dark Knight: “Batman feels taken, but I love that style of alter-ego/hero.” Yet, here’s the thing: The part isn’t claimed at all.

He is the right choice for The Brave and the Bold

There’s a new Batman movie on the horizon in the shape of The Brave and the Bold, which DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has announced as being on the slate for the DCU. This won’t feature Pattinson’s version of the character nor any previous iteration — presumably, since no one knows what the heck takes place or goes through the head at Warner Bros. on a daily basis. It has been rumoured that The Flash director Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct the film, and all signs look to it be true since he is a studio-favourite filmmaker among the brass at Warner Bros.

In this latest version of the Caped Crusader, Damian Wayne will be in tow as well, so he’s not going to be a young, upcoming hero but rather an established crimefighter. With this in mind, it’s unlikely that an actor in his 20s will be selected for the part; the studio is probably looking at someone in their mid to late 30s or early 40s at a push. At 41, Ben Barnes fits the mould for this Batman here. He already has backing body of work to prove his mettle, the superhero credentials, and a huge social media fan base that will get behind him. Rather than ask if he should be the next Dark Knight, the question should be: why not?