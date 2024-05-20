For the past few years, one show consistently enraptured audiences: Yellowstone. Chronicling the struggles of a ranching clan defending their land, the series has gone on to win numerous awards for its storytelling, production and performances since its debut in 2018. With the show’s run finally drawing to a close with its fifth season, fans are beginning to speculate about what could happen to the beloved characters. Of course, several compelling theories have emerged, offering tantalising glimpses into how Yellowstone will end.

Theory 1

There are two main theories about how the series is going to end. The first theory is by u/Phattwoohie on the r/YellowstonePN subreddit, titled “Jamie Will End Up With Everything in The End.” And, to be honest, this theory has a pretty good standing.

Despite Jamie being adopted, the poster makes it clear that “[The Duttons] never treated him right, and it will be their biggest downfall in the end.” The Redditor pointed out that whenever the family is dealing with something they can’t get themselves out of, they turn to Jamie to “bail them out.” This is true in nearly every season of Yellowstone so far – excluding the first half of season 5, of course.

“Jamie has the knowledge to eventually take it ALL!” the poster continued, stating that he could find a way to take everything out from under the Dutton’s noses.

Indeed, when you give it some thought, Jamie’s character arc has been marked by a steady accumulation of responsibility and conflict. His strained relationships with his sister Beth and their father, John Dutton, have been a focal point of the series.

In this viewer’s imagined scenario, Jamie’s legal expertise and intimate knowledge of the Dutton family’s affairs position him to seize control of the ranch. The poster even has a picturesque idea of how the series will end, detailing their idea of the final moments of the finale quite beautifully. In this final scene, Jamie mirrors the patriarchal figure he once sought to emulate, taking his place on the ranch’s patio and gazing out over the land he now commands. It’s a bittersweet moment of triumph tinged with the ghosts of the past as Jamie reflects on the journey that brought him to this point.

Well, it’s either he worms his way to the top, or they kill him, right? Either way, it certainly would be a shocking and interesting way for the show’s creators to end the Yellowstone series.

Theory 2

The second theory makes quite a lot of sense, too. Some believe that the patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton, will pass on and leave the ranch to be inherited by one of his heirs. The question is, how will this happen, and who will end up inheriting the ranch?

Although John Dutton has had more than a few attempts on his life, including threats and even organised assassination attempts, the stress of running the ranch and building an empire has started to take its toll on him. After surviving cancer, some believe that John Dutton will simply pass away naturally from old age and failing health. He has told Travis Wheatley that he doesn’t have the time to create a legacy, which might have been more foreshadowing than we realised.

So once John has passed, who inherits the ranch? There are several theories on this as well. Still, one of the most prominent and promising options is that young Tate Dutton will inherit everything.

Tate Dutton is the son of Kayce and Monica Dutton and the grandson of John. To understand why he is the most likely to inherit, we need to travel back in time to when the Duttons first came into possession of the land.

1883

The spin-off 1883 tells the story of the first generation of Duttons to come into possession of Yellowstone Ranch. The series reveals that James Dutton asked the natives of the land if his family could own and use their land to make a living for themselves, to which the elders of the natives agreed. One important aspect which the Duttons seem to have forgotten is that it was agreed that in the seventh generation, the land of Yellowstone Ranch would be returned to the natives.

As John is the fifth generation of Duttons to steward the land, his grandson, Kayce, marks the seventh generation. Given the fact that Tate’s mother, Monica, is Native American, it’s worth noting that Tate himself is also of indigenous descent. Even though the land couldn’t be returned by conventional means, Tate inheriting the ranch marks the metaphorical return of the land to the hands of a Native American, despite that Native American being a part of the Dutton family.

Who Will Get It All? How Will Yellowstone End?

While there are many theories about this too, many fans suggest that:

Jamie and John will end up dying in their constant feud. Beth and Rip will leave Yellowstone and Montana to make a totally new life for themselves. Kayce and Monica will inherit the ranch and then eventually leave it to Tate, who will continue the family business while returning the land to its native roots.

This second theory is a fan favourite thanks to it being more wholesome than the previous one about betrayal and cunning. However, this is Yellowstone that we are talking about, so wholesomeness might be different from the main focus they are looking for.

With two different theories that feel almost equally as likely, it will be interesting to see which is closer to the story that we get later this year when the last six episodes of Yellowstone season 5 air. One thing is certain moving forward, however, Kevin Costner will not be returning in anyway.

Tell us, how do you think Yellowstone will end?