Summary:

Hulk is one of the most physically powerful beings on the planet, fueled by rage that increases his strength and size, with an incredible healing factor and superhuman stamina.

Kong, particularly the Monster Verse version, is stunningly strong, with immense physical strength, able to move heavy materials effortlessly and defeat powerful foes like the Vastatosaurus Rex.

In a match between MCU Hulk and Peter Jackson's Kong, Hulk's ability to knock down a Chitauri Leviathan suggests he would eventually overpower Kong despite the initial challenge posed by Kong's size.

Is a Hulk vs King Kong the fight to rule them all? Man, talk about two Titans clashing! The fight between these two monsters would be epic, but who would win? The debate between fans rages fiercer than either of these two brutes ever could. One side is convinced King Kong would beat Hulk and vice versa. Let’s explore the dynamics of a Kong and Hulk showdown and see if we can settle the debate.

Green Rage

One of the most physically powerful beings on the planet, some would argue the universe, Hulk, is a remarkable example of raw power. His rage fuels his strength, and the angrier he gets, the bigger and stronger he becomes. The Hulk also has an incredible healing factor that enables him to withstand assaults and attacks. He rarely gets tired and can be wounded in certain circumstances, but he heals fast and is soon ready for the next onslaught.

Hulk’s stamina is superhuman, and his body counteracts fatigue poisons that build up in his muscles during physical activity. In fact, the Hulk could leap endlessly during an entire day without showing any signs of fatigue. In one of his most iconic comic book moments captured in the hallowed pages of Secret Wars (1984), Hulk holds up a mountain to ensure he and his Avenger friends aren’t crushed by billions of tons of rock and rubble.

The Mighty Kong

Peter Jackson’s King Kong is stunningly strong and called the 8th Wonder of the World. This version of Kong is more diminutive than Kong from the Monster Verse. Still, his abnormally large size and body mass give him immense physical strength. His might enables him to fight against Skull Island’s ferocious Vastatosaurus Rex.

Kong easily moves, lifts or throws heavy materials, such as fallen trees or large boulders, and can destroy buildings and cars as if they are toys like he did when running wild in New York, where he also broke free from chrome steel chains thought unbreakable. Kong shows he is also strong enough to pry and snap apart the powerful jaws of a Vastatosaurus rex, whose bite force is supposedly comparable to its extinct cousin, Tyrannosaurus rex.

Titanus Kong from the Monster Verse is way stronger than the smaller version in Jackson’s movie. Monster Verse Kong is the sole survivor of his species, almost wiped out entirely by the war between Godzilla’s race, the Titanus Gojiras, and his kind, then later by his archenemies, the Skullcrawlers. He also served as the protector and guardian of Skull Island and later the Hollow Earth, defending them from creatures that attempted to conquer them.

Keeping Skull Island and Hollow Earth safe requires incredible stamina and strength. Kong’s super size means his large arms possess vast power, so strong that he can smash helicopters and kill skull crawlers with sheer might. Godzilla also gets a severe beating from Kong Kong, and one can guess that on a good day, he can overcome the dragon if pushed into a corner. Kong showed he could pull an aircraft carrier using giant chains. His large legs allow him to kick and leap with incredible power.

RELATED: Bruce Lee vs a Silverback Gorilla: Who Would Win?

Kong vs Hulk

MCU Hulk would be a good match for Peter Jackson’s Kong. Both are smaller than their alternate versions. Comic book versions of Hulk vary in size and can reach up to 20 meters. The MCU Hulk is around 2.5 meters tall, while Jackson’s Kong is about 7 meters. Hulk would be up for a good fight against this monster, but who would bring the smackdown?

While Kong would land a few mighty punches and pummel Hulk, the green monster would eventually knock Kong out. Hulk knocked down a Chitauri Leviathan, for goodness sake, and this feat indicates that despite Kong’s T-Rex killing power, Hulk would eventually gain the upper hand. Kong’s size would make the job challenging. Still, regular blows to the midsection and head would unsettle and eventually incapacitate Kong.

Monster Verse Kong, now that’s another story. MCU Hulk could rise to the challenge, but it would be a mammoth effort for him to go toe to toe with giant-sized King Kong. Of course, World Breaker Hulk could come along and end the fight quickly. It’s fair to match regular MCU and a comic book version like Savage Hulk with the Monster Verse’s Titanus Kong.

There’s no need to go World Breaker just yet. Kong’s immense size would give him the advantage initially. All that power and height would pack in many mighty blows that would hurt the Hulk, who would find it hard, at first, to bring Kong down because of his size.

RELATED: The 21 Best Monster Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The Fight Would Get Really Intense

As strong as Kong is, Hulk would put up a serious fight, and he has shown so often that no matter the size or strength of the opponent, he always rises to the challenge. Soon, Hulk will gather more strength, heal himself from whatever blows Kong throws, and land punches with greater force and strength.

Hulk’s anger and size would increase, which would help him reach closer to Kong’s face and body. Kong’s size doesn’t mean he is slow; he is a gorilla. Kong’s speed will allow him to dodge various blows and attacks while landing more punches and smashes than Hulk could have anticipated. Hulk would have to leap through the air and attempt to land blows, but Kong could have enough time to block many of these attacks.

Here is where Hulk could get the upper hand; as the fight drags on, Kong would tire, and fatigue sets in. Hulk, on the other hand, because of his gamma-infused physiognomy, would only begin to start his marathon assault. What he lacked in size would be made up for in tenacity and stamina.

Hulk’s constant barrage would eventually overwhelm Kong’s defences. Kong’s punch would slow down and weaken, so Hulk could doge them or successfully block their impact. The lengthy fight would also have yielded many body-hurting blows to Kong, and he would have been severely wounded and weakened.

You can just visualize right at this point how Hulk leaps high and plunges downward toward Kong with a 100-ton force punch that knocks Kong’s lights out. As Kong staggers, Hulk can throw another punch to end the fight, or he could lift Kong’s feet to make him topple over. Hulk would pummel a floored Kong, landing so many ferocious blows that the ape would be unconscious and even killed.

Kong would have put up a respectable fight. Still, Hulk’s tenacity, increasing strength, stamina, and healing ability would eventually give him the upper hand against the mighty Kong. In the end, Kong’s power and strength would be no match for Hulk, but that would nonetheless be a fight for the ages.

Who do you think would win this epic battle, Hulk or King Kong?