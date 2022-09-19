Will Henry Cavill have to give up Superman in order to focus on Netflix’s The Witcher? He just might.

Back in 2013, we saw Henry Cavill bring one of the most iconic heroes in the DC universe (after Batman) to life in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, then again in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) when he took on the Dark Knight with no real preparation and varying degrees of success, Justice League (2017) and lastly in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

In 2019, after news of contract negotiations between him and Warner Bros. fell through in 2018, he was given the opportunity to live every geek’s dream and took on the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, a stoic, grey-haired warrior who no one really seems to like.

Fans of The Witcher have been thriving ever since. With the actor that plays their main character and the writer of the show, ‎Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, doing their absolute best to keep the show as close to the source material as possible, there’s very little for them to complain about.

When news of Netflix renewing the series for seasons 4 and 5 hit their screens, fans of the show couldn’t be happier. With Cavill being such a big fan of the books and games himself and having delivered an excellent performance in the previous three seasons, there’s no question that the next couple of seasons of The Witcher are going to be just as memorable as the last.

RELATED: Freya Allan: The Perfect Supergirl To Henry Cavill’s Superman?

Unfortunately for Henry Cavill’s Superman fans, good news is far and few between. Cavill has stated in a previous interview that he’s ready with his suit and he’s just waiting for a phone call from Warner Bros. Discovery. So it seems the ball is in their court, but with The Witcher beginning to take priority for the actor and Warner Bros. Discovery potentially replacing Cavill as Superman, the chances of him ever donning the cape again are becoming increasingly slim.

This is especially true if the filming of The Witcher seasons 4 and 5 are done back-to-back. While this will mean that the writing will need to be completed for both seasons before any filming can actually be done, it only gives Cavill a couple of months to a year, before he becomes unavailable for any other projects that might what him during the time he’s filming the show.

RELATED: Times Henry Cavill Revealed He Was the World’s Biggest Nerd

If Warner Bros. Discovery wants Cavill back as Superman, there will have to be some flexible scheduling done for both franchises, or they’ll just have to wait until Henry has finished with season 5 of The Witcher.

While Henry Cavill was seen as a controversial option for Superman at the start of his debut in the DCEU, fans have grown to love his performance and many hold out hope that he will return to his role as the ultimate good of the DCEU against Batman’s morally grey. The dynamic between the two characters is something that fans greatly enjoyed (even when they were trying to kill each other) and the loss of the actors who brought that dynamic to life will be a hard hit to the franchise.

It’ll be interesting to see what they decide to do with Superman in the DCEU moving forward.

RELATED: Henry Cavill As Lion-O. Is This The Perfect ThunderCats Casting?

Tell us, do you think Henry Cavill should stick to doing The Witcher or return for another Superman movie?