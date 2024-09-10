While James Gunn has proved his creative talents time and time again, he remains a newcomer to the DC mythos. If the franchise wants a fighting chance against the behemoth that is the MCU, it would need a lead that understands the stories and characters that make the DC universe so special for millions of fans. They should have given the Arrowverse and CW’s Greg Berlanti power over the DCU.

James Gunn’s DCU: Will It Be The Right Fit For Fans?

As plans for James Gunn’s new DCU move forward, fans can’t help but speculate about how different this new chapter will be for Marvel’s strongest competitor. After seeing what Gunn did with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, it’s safe to say that the DC Universe appears to be in good hands.

That said, some fans are still wondering whether or not Gunn’s involvement in the cinematic universe might lead to a new “tone” for the franchise – one that closely mimics the dreadful humor of some of the worst MCU films. That concern is understandable, seeing how Gunn has injected humour into virtually every one of his comic book adaptations.

Gunn is not alone in the monumental undertaking of reinventing the DCU. Producer Peter Safran Will lend a hand in creating the new cinematic universe. With movies like The Conjuring and Shazam under his belt, we can already notice a trend towards more “appealing” films compared to what we saw from the Snyderverse.

As endearing as this dynamic duo sounds, one can’t help but wonder if they’re the right picks for the job. After all, DC movies are currently in shambles compared to Marvel. For many DC fans, now would have been the perfect time to strike while the iron is hot, especially seeing how the MCU is undergoing a transformation of its own.

That’s exactly why Greg Berlanti would have been a better choice.

Greg Berlanti: From The Arrowverse To The DCU

Greg Berlanti earned the goodwill of the DC fandom thanks to his work as a producer and showrunner in many of the most popular shows in the Arrowverse. He essentially created an interconnected narrative that would tackle the only venue the MCU still couldn’t reach: television. This was way before there even was a Disney+ platform to release MCU shows in.

A common argument against DC is that they rely solely on Superman and Batman to sell their comics and films. Berlanti proved that even the more obscure characters from the comic book company, like Legends of Tomorrow, could attract audiences if they were developed with care by a team of people who loved comic books as much as fans do.

Before Berlanti, the idea of having a successful Green Arrow TV show sounded preposterous. If there’s a man who would be perfect to lead the DCU in a new direction, that would be the one responsible for finally giving fans a live-action Batman played by Kevin Conroy .

Kicked Out After He Helped Create The Universe

With Gunn’s plans for the DCU already in motion, Berlanti and the Arrowverse have been left out of the picture for any future DC projects. After all, the goal of the revamped DCU is to become similar to the MCU: one timeline encompassing movies, TV shows, and even video games.

Even if Berlanti stays away for the foreseeable future, that doesn’t mean he should remain separated from the DC universe he helped create. James Gunn understands better than anyone what it feels to return to a franchise after being cut out from it.

Berlanti already gave Gunn and Safran his blessing , seeing the move as “passing the torch” to a new generation of DC enthusiasts. Still, considering the impact he had on the brand, it wouldn’t be unlikely to see him return to the characters and stories that kept fans of the Arrowverse hooked for over a decade.

Tell us, do you think that the Arrowverse’s Greg Berlanti should have run the DCU?