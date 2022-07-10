Gotham Knights‘ David Alexander Miller (who plays the show’s dead Batman) has revealed a bloody Bruce Wayne and a broken mask on Instagram.

Gotham Knights, produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, is said to be airing later in 2023 on The CW Network alongside later episodes of The Flash and Superman & Lois. The series is based on characters that were created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger and will be written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Along with writing the show, Fiveash and Stoteraux will also serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and co-executive producer Natalie Abrams.

Dead Batman

Actor David Alexander Miller stars in Gotham Knights as the Batman who gets murdered, as per the official description of the show. Miller posted an image of himself all bloodied and showing off the broken and cracked Batman mask following the recent trailer reveal which shows the dead form of the Dark Knight.

While not too much has been spoiled, it is assumed that he is killed off in the first episode and that his adopted son is framed for his murder along with the children of some of his enemies. Gotham is falling to anarchy as a powder keg has ignited the city. With Gotham Knights’ Batman dead, there is no one left to protect it.

Gotham Knights

Bruce Wayne’s adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for Batman’s murder alongside Duela, and siblings, Harper and Cullen Row. Duela is described as a skilled thief and unpredictable fighter, who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father. Harper Row is a streetwise and sharp-witted engineer that can fix almost anything, and her brother, Cullen Row, is a clever transgender teenager that’s tired of being polite and agreeable. Chasing them are the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD who are hot on their trail.

Turner Hayes must accept help from allies such as his best friend and formidable tech genius Stephanie Brown, as well as Batman’s unlikely sidekick Carrie Kelley. The mismatched team of children from both heroes and villains must band together to become the next generation of heroes for Gotham City known as the Gotham Knights.

Relation To The Upcoming Game

Along with The CW’s upcoming series Gotham Knights, a game by the same title is currently in the works by production studio WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros — also without Batman.

Creators of the game wanted to clear up any confusion amongst the fans about the relationship between the series and the game by clarifying that there is none. Devs released the following statement in this respect:

“The #GothamKnights game and upcoming TV show of the same name are separate projects with no connection to one another. We can’t wait for you to experience the action of our Gotham Knights soon.”

Many fans have always wondered what would happen to Gotham City in Batman’s absence and hopefully, fans will soon have their answer. Stay tuned for both the TV series and the game.

Are you excited to see Gotham Knights, or do you think there can be no Gotham without Batman?