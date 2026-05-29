Before you seal the LEGO Star Wars Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) 75446 shut for good, LEGO asks you to do something quietly remarkable: place a heart and a handful of cookies inside a figure you’ll never crack open again. It’s a hidden detail no one will ever see — and it’s the best thing about this set. Released as a tie-in for The Mandalorian and Grogu on the silver screen, the LEGO Star Wars Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) 75446 is one of the sets released in the latest collection.

LEGO Star Wars Grogu 75446: Set Details

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

The LEGO Star Wars Grogu (75446) contains 1,200 pieces in the set. As with many other LEGO Star Wars sets in my collection, the set features movable parts at the end of the build. This already sets the expectation that the build will have some challenges to it. As a result, the set’s age is 10+, although I’d put that slightly higher at around 12+ instead.

The Hidden Easter Eggs Inside the LEGO Grogu 75446

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

The base of the build is straightforward, but after a few minutes into it there are some standout inclusions. The first of these is the trigger added to the base, at the back of the model, which will later be used to move parts of the overall set. Added to this, LEGO has also added a few hidden trinkets that will be placed inside the Grogu figure. This includes some cookies and a heart. While they won’t be visible at the end of the build, knowing that those items have been added inside adds a bit of charm to it, as you’d expect from a build of one of the franchise’s cutest characters.

Posable Parts and Display Options

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

By the end, there are four separate components to the set that come together. This includes the body and two arms, which are connected via the posable joints on the sides. It means that you can then detach them and reattach them in different poses whenever you want the figure to have a different overall pose on your display.

Lastly, there’s the head. It, too, can be positioned in different ways, with the head rotation controlled by the trigger that was mounted to the base in the beginning. The centre of the build is slightly hollowed out, to accommodate the inner workings, which includes the rotation arms, as well as the three cookies in Grogu’s stomach, with his heart attached to the side chamber.

In addition to the head turning, there are a few extra movable parts, like the hands and even the thumbs on both arms, along with his large ears. As a result, there are countless possibilities to get the perfect pose to be displayed exactly how you want.

Beskar Armour, Accessories, and Final Verdict

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

Once the main build is finished, there are add-ons to the build that were added over previous models, after the season finale. This includes Grogu’s beskar armour, mounted on the front, as well as his satchel. Included in the contents are blue cookie accessories, one which can be placed in-hand, with the other into the satchel, for which there is space.

Overall, the build was a decent-enough challenge, taking a few hours to complete. The added details on the interior make for great fun and amusement, knowing what lies beneath the finished product. The outer details are also great, with all the movable parts for numerous poses, mimicking the characters unique design. The completed Grogu stands at 20cm and comes with its own info plague and mini-LEGO Grogu figure.

That’s ultimately what makes the LEGO Star Wars Grogu 75446 worth building. When you place that heart inside the figure and seal it shut, you’re not just finishing a set — you’re keeping a secret. Only you know it’s in there, and somehow that makes the finished display mean a little more.

Win the LEGO Star Wars Grogu (75446) Set

You can also stand a chance to win your own LEGO Star Wars Grogu (75446) set. Simply follow this link and complete your raffle entry.