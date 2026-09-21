At its release, From Dusk Till Dawn left critics scratching their heads. Some quickly dismissed the vampire film as too “pulpy” for their tastes, but others looked past its B-movie inspirations and saw a true diamond in the rough. Beyond all the gore and scares lay a genuinely incredible film that helped launch the careers of many Hollywood icons.

George Clooney managed to transition from TV stardom to Hollywood royalty thanks to his role as Seth Gecko. On the other hand, From Dusk Till Dawn was Quentin Tarantino’s first paid gig as a Hollywood screenwriter. The movie also cemented Robert Rodriguez as a mainstream filmmaker after Desperado‘s success.

It’s safe to say everyone was at their best in From Dusk Till Dawn, and nowhere is this more evident than in the mesmerizing table dance scene starring Salma Hayek. The scene is a masterclass in misdirection, distracting you with Hayek’s hypnotic moves while there’s so much going on with the plot that you hardly notice the film’s horrific tonal shift.

How a Snake Phobia Almost Cost Salma Hayek the Role

Image Credit: Miramax Films, Los Hooligans Productions, A Band Apart, Dimension Films, Miramax

While no one can deny the tasteful cinematography helps with the scene’s otherworldly aura, Salma Hayek truly made it feel timeless. Her character, Santanico Pandemonium, wasn’t even supposed to be in the movie; her part was supposed to be a white woman known as “Blonde Death.” Luckily, her role in Desperado convinced Tarantino she had to join his next film’s cast.

Hayek improvised her own seductive dance moves, with Rodriguez simply telling her that she had to feel the rhythm. There was no choreography for one simple reason: the scene called for a large, live snake to join Hayek on stage. That’s not even the worst part, though: as it turns out, Hayek was terrified of snakes, and almost abandoned From Dusk Till Dawn.

To get her to stay, Tarantino reportedly told Hayek that Madonna had already signed on to take over the role and dance with the snake. So instead of handing the part over to the pop icon, Hayek pushed through her phobia and completed the scene. It was a bluff that worked and the scene became one of the most talked-about performances of her career.

To prepare for the role, Hayek spent weeks using hypnotherapy and deep trance techniques. In the end, those “trance” sessions helped with the scene, making her expression feel surreal in all the right ways.

RELATED: John Leguizamo Is Finally Having His Moment in The Odyssey — 30 Years After Almost Becoming Robert Rodriguez’s Next Action Star In Desperado

The Snake Dance Scene That Turns From Dusk Till Dawn Into a Horror Movie

Image Credit: Miramax Films, Los Hooligans Productions, A Band Apart, Dimension Films, Miramax

Santanico Pandemonium’s dance marks a point of no return in From Dusk Till Dawn. Up until this point, it seems like the movie will be another Tarantino crime thriller. After Santanico’s performance, however, all hell breaks loose, transforming the film into a gory horror masterpiece.

Rodriguez’s seems to have stitched every frame together in the scene as if it were a snake itself, slowly creeping towards the unknown. Of course, it also has some clear Tarantino’s trademarks, especially those involving feet. Because, of course, Tarantino would involve feet.

When it all comes together, Hayek’s dance is positively intoxicating. The film makes sure to show the scene as sleazy, yes, but also mystical in some form of twisted way that’s not yet clear. It’s the last scene before the movie turns into a bloodbath, and what a way to mark your film’s midpoint it was.

Needless to say, Salma Hayek immediately became an idol after this scene hit theaters. She immediately turned into the femme fatale of the 90s, but also proved she was ready to give it all for any role, even if it meant overcoming a lifelong phobia just for a four-minute scene.

It was the start of Hayek’s very impressive career. She’d end up getting an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for Frida in 2003. And decades later, Hayek even joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ajak in Eternals.

RELATED: Salma Hayek, 59, Still Looks Beautiful Decades After Desperado Made Her A Star

Salma Hayek’s Best Movies, From Desperado to Eternals

From Dusk Till Dawn wasn’t a one-off. Here’s where that dance fits into a career that later earned her an Oscar nomination and a spot in the MCU:

Movie Year Role Why It Matters Desperado 1995 Carolina Her Hollywood breakout, opposite Antonio Banderas. From Dusk Till Dawn 1996 Santanico Pandemonium The snake-dance scene this article covers. Fools Rush In 1997 Isabel Fuentes Her first romantic lead role. Dogma 1999 Serendipity Cult comedy cameo as the literal Muse of inspiration. Frida 2002 Frida Kahlo Earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress — the first Mexican actress ever nominated in the category. Once Upon a Time in Mexico 2003 Carolina Closed out Rodriguez’s “Mexico trilogy” with Antonio Banderas. Eternals 2021 Ajak Her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, and her highest-grossing live-action film. House of Gucci 2021 Pina Auriemma Prestige-drama supporting turn alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

For anyone who wants to rewatch the scene again (and again and again), From Dusk Till Dawn is currently streaming on Paramount+ and MGM+, and available to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV.