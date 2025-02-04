“If you screw with Death’s plans, things can get very… messy,” warns the description for the first Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer. That’s been the plot of the entire franchise so far. It’s basically Death’s playing a game of “f*** around and find out”. Well, the latest entry into the Warner Bros. franchise rewinds time and takes us back to the origins of its twisted vendetta. And like every other film in the long-running horror franchise, you can expect a lot of people to meet their doom in the most ridiculous, over-the-top and creative ways possible. And really, isn’t that why we love these movies?

The Final Destination’s signature formula is back: A group of unfortunate souls think they can outsmart Death, only for the universe to fight back and off them in the most gruesome ways possible. Like the Saw franchise, the suspense in these films isn’t about if they’ll die—it’s about how.

College student Stefanie (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) keeps having a recurring nightmare—one that isn’t just about failing a test or showing up to class in her underwear. Instead, it’s a violent premonition that hints at an unavoidable fate for her and her family. Instead of ignoring the red flags (as horror characters often do), she heads home in search of answers. Who can help her break this deadly cycle? And more importantly, will Death even let her? Probably not.

Alongside Santa Juana, the cast includes Teo Briones (Ratched), Richard Harmon (The 100), Owen Patrick Joyner (Julie and the Phantoms), Rya Kihlstedt (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Anna Lore (Doom Patrol), and Brec Bassinger (Stargirl). You know, a whole lot of good-looking teens ready to get their heads smashed in.

The good news is that the late horror veteran Tony Todd (Candyman) also returns. Anything he shows up in is bound to be good. The guy has been giving cinemagoers the creeps since the ’80s. In fact, this was one of his final films before he passed away in November 2024.

The directing duo Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky take the reins, with a script by Scream writer Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor (Wicked Wicked Games). The story comes from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, who also serves as a producer.

When you step back and look at it, that’s a lot of talent for a new entry in a forgotten horror franchise. The idea is likely that they hope to kickstart the franchise again by bringing together the strongest minds.

Final Destination has always held a special place in the hearts of horror fans. It’s probably up there with Saw, Scream and Wrong Turn – classic scary films from the 2000s that fans will never forget.

Final Destination: Bloodlines hits screens internationally on May 14, 2025. It’s time to start side-eyeing every loose power line, wobbly ladder, and suspiciously stacked pile of objects in your house again. The first trailer proves that there’s still a lot of life (I mean death) in the franchise.

