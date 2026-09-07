The Autopsy of Jane Doe was such a good horror film that it’s almost criminal that we didn’t get The Autopsy of Jane Doe 2 — a sequel to shed even more light on the mysterious Jane Doe. All these years later, fans of the horror movie are still calling for a prequel or a sequel to the terrifying thriller. And, honestly, we can’t blame them — especially now that the film just got a new lease on life in a format it’s never had before.

The $6 Million Horror Movie Critics Loved and Audiences Missed

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Some of the best horror films of all time stick with you long after you left the theatre – especially if they come with the crippling uncertainty of just what the hell did you just watch. At the same time, some of the most unsettling flicks in cinema history are widely underappreciated, even by horror fans themselves. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (86% on Rotten Tomatoes) is a film that ticks both of those boxes.

Released in 2016, the flick mainly went unnoticed by moviegoers, amassing a meagre $6 million at the box office. Even if the studio produced the movie on a shoestring budget, that’s still a startlingly low sum considering the usual popularity of horror flicks. Still, critics loved The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and there are more than a few reasons to do so.

For starters, The Autopsy of Jane Doe came out in the middle of the Insidious (66%)/Conjuring furore—a time when horror movies followed a very formulaic pattern, relying mostly on cheap jumpscares and startling sound cues to scare their audience. This film, however, took a very different approach. (If you want to see just how far a tiny horror budget can go, our deep dive into Insidious’s $1.5 million budget is a good companion read.)

Inside the Morgue: How the Mystery Unfolds

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The film starts things off with an intriguing mystery. After an unidentified body – hence the “Jane Doe” – arrives at a morgue, a series of inexplicable, almost paranormal happenings begin to manifest. It soon becomes clear that this Jane Doe holds more secrets than one can count as she continues to haunt those who handle her bodily remains.

How a Shoestring Budget Made the Scares Feel Real

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Low-budget horror films have become a cornerstone of the genre over the years. Since filmmakers are forced to do the best they can within their limitations, the results often turn out to be incredibly creepy – a quality that The Autopsy of Jane Doe has in spades. The movie is also loaded with enough subtle details that it never feels cheap or messy despite its modest means.

Perhaps the best part about the film is how it manages to create complex and fascinating mythos throughout its short runtime. What most movies do in two hours – heck, the Conjuring series rivals even the Marvel Cinematic Universe in terms of running time – The Autopsy of Jane Doe does in under an hour and a half. It hooks you in and doesn’t let go until the end credits roll, and even then, the ending leaves you with a lingering sense of dread.

The Ending That Was Built for a Sequel

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Director André Øvredal cleverly presented a fleeting sequel hook at the end of the film. In a move that follows suit with the movie’s premise of “everything gets weirder,” we’re left with the lingering question of whether or not Jane Doe is actually dead – not to mention the even more pressing matter of what even is Jane Doe.

Why Fans Are Still Asking for More

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While some other horror films with a similarly rich background – like Robert Eggers’ The Witch (91%) – have also done well without sequels, The Autopsy of Jane Doe is one of those films that leaves you wanting more. Not because the movie falls short in any particular area – but simply because you want to know what comes next for the creature that Øvredal created.

A 4K Release Is Giving the Film New Life — Even Without a Sequel

While there is zero mention of an Autopsy of Jane Doe sequel or prequel by any of the filmmakers involved, the good news is that fans finally have a new way to experience the classic: a proper 4k release. Severin Films announced the movie’s worldwide 4K UHD debut as part of its 2026 Summer Sale. It will be the first time anyone will get to see the horror in this format anywhere in the world.

It’s a little strange that a film that made just $6 million theatrically and never got a franchise is getting a 4K release so many years later, but it’s probably because talk around the title never really died.

While there is currently no official sequel or part 2 announced for The Autopsy of Jane Doe, rewatching the film after all these years brings back all the horror and tension. Aside from the 4K Blu-ray release, it’s currently streaming on Shudder and AMC+, and available to rent or buy digitally on Prime Video and Apple TV.

Of course, if you’re looking for other titles like The Autopsy of Jane Doe, we recommend Insidious (66%), The Witch (91%), and Ari Aster’s Hereditary (90%), which all share the same slow-burn dread.

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