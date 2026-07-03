Saws, guns, axes, knives, a bladed glove and even chainsaws. These are the weapons that we usually associate with horror movies. But Evil Dead Burn is changing things up and introducing a new weapon to fear: the dishwasher.

Based on the first trailers we’ve seen, and even now, the film’s official popcorn bucket, director Sébastien Vaniček’s franchise entry has one very specific new gimmick that’s unique to the film: it’s going to make very sure you never look at a dishwasher rack the same way again.

Speaking to Empire, Vaniček said he wants audiences to “feel different when they use their dishwasher after watching the movie,” and based on the chatter we’ve seen online, he’s succeeded.

Fans of the Evil Dead films know that the franchise has a tradition of turning mundane kitchen tools into instruments of carnage. For example, Evil Dead Rise had that cheese grater moment. But none of those moments compares to what we see in Evil Dead Burn.

The scene in question sees a family member shoved onto an open lower dishwasher rack that’s been rearranged into a bed of upward-facing knives, before a Deadite closes in for a face-to-face moment that’s already being singled out as one of the trailer’s biggest shocks. It’s the kind of crazy gimmick that really sticks with viewers after the film. It’s also the sort of thing that makes you hesitate before you next reach into your own kitchen appliance.

The dishwasher scene resonated so much with horror fans that they demanded the studios, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, create a dishwasher-shaped popcorn bucket. Well, their wish came true. They actually built a promotional miniature dishwasher with a knife rack that opens to reveal the popcorn inside. And, honestly, depending on who you are is either the strangest or best thing you’ll see all year.

We heard your screams. 🔥 Only available in our nightmares.



Get your tickets for #EvilDeadBurn NOW – only in theaters July 10. https://t.co/t6oUYtDGx6 pic.twitter.com/eVBn2mdPU3 — Evil Dead (@EvilDead) June 30, 2026

But before you rush out to the movie theater, it’s important to note that it won’t be sold at concession stands. Dread Central reports the bucket was “created strictly as a promotional display piece,” built purely off fan suggestions rather than as retail merchandise. Warner Bros. teased the prop on social media with the line that it’s “only available in our nightmares”. That’s a bit of a bummer, but things might change in the future.

With Evil Dead Burn just a week from release, Warner Bros. and New Line have also dropped a new clip, showing Alice and her brother-in-law losing track of a Deadite that appears seemingly out of nowhere.

The film follows Alice, a recent widow who seeks comfort with her late husband’s family at their secluded home, only for the gathering to curdle into a full family reunion of the undead as her in-laws are picked off and turned one by one. Sébastien Vaniček has been open about wanting to make something genuinely punishing, describing his approach as chasing a cathartic, unflinching kind of horror rather than playing it safe.

The MPA has rated Evil Dead Burn R for strong bloody horror violence and gore, and language. So expect the dishwasher scene to go all out with the gore.

Produced by Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Burn smashes into theaters on July 10, 2026. Consider this your official warning to double-check the dishwasher before you reach in.

RELATED: Evil Dead Burn Had a Scene So Brutal the Director Was Forced to Cut It for an R Rating