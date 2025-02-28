While promoting Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson, discussed the possibility of a DC and Marvel crossover: “Well, I’m always optimistic. I’d like to think that we would see that. My philosophy is anything can get done. Let’s start with the end goal. And if the end goal is to have some sort of crossover that can be compelling, smart, cool for the fans, let’s get a temperature gauge if they’d like to see something like that,” Johnson told Variety. “And then if they do, then let’s create it. I operate my businesses like that. I truly believe that anything can happen. Anything can happen with the right people and place, and the right leadership, having the right conversations.” Now, two years later, it’s happening. But not on the big screen, but in pages of DC and Marvel comic books.

During the 2025 ComicsPro retailer summit, an electrifying announcement was made by DC and Marvel Comics. The two comic book studios will next year hold another epic crossover event — their first since the ’90s. On stage for the announcement were Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief, CB Cebulski, and DC’s Marie Javins, much to the delight of retailers and comic book fans who were in the room.

Thinking about the triumph of previous crossover events, like DC versus Marvel and the Amalgam Age omni-bus, Cebulski hinted at some work together with Javins for a future product. “We really enjoyed working together. This was a really good project to have done, but I think there’s another white whale that we got,” he said, playfully blocking my path with Javins as he dared me to pitch their next crossover. “Are you up for it?” It remains pretty much a guaranteed given that whatever these two work on next will be some sort of DC/Vertigo Marvel.

The crossover will consist of two one-shots entitled Marvel/DC and DC/Marvel and set for a 2025 release. Even as the comics industry grapples with well-publicized woes — the bankruptcy of Diamond Distributors, for instance — this crossover looks to be a structure-upbuilding tentpole. You’d think it would be with all that talent attached, and you’d be right, especially when nostalgia and anticipation are figured in. Once again, the heroes of the rival publishers are banding together and, this time, are guaranteed to be doing something epic.

As for a Marvel and DC movie crossover, James Gunn is very open to the idea. “I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC],” he told Empire . “Who knows?” Just don’t expect anything on that front in the immediate future. “That’s many years away, though,” he says. “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.”

