In a matter of months, Marvel Studios will have their own group of misfits stepping in to save the day in their highly-anticipated MCU film. Although fans have already had a chance to catch the antiheroes in action in earlier trailers, the most recent preview of Thunderbolts* offers us a closer look at its big bad, Sentry.

IMAX theatregoers are currently being treated to a brand-new Thunderbolts* trailer ahead of a select number of films at the popular cinema chain. Fortunately, for everyone not stepping out to see a movie anytime soon, the clip has made its way online for our very own viewing pleasure.

RELATED: Man Claims He Watched Avengers… With Jesus!

Even though the bulk of the trailer’s footage is essentially a rehashing of clips from earlier Thunderbolts* teasers, some of the shots have been extended in length and size, giving viewers a better look at the scenes. However, the most important of these longer bits, at least for this piece, provides us with a better glimpse at the new adversary the Thunderbolts will be up against and what his costume will look like in the film.

True, earlier videos have shown Sentry in action, but this time around, we get to see more than just his hand, thanks to the expanded aspect ratio! In fact, you get a good look at his head and chest, revealing a little more of what looks to be a comic-accurate costume.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

However, we won’t lie. Given the video’s poor quality, some features are still impossible to make out. But we’ll take what we can get. So far, it’s the best glimpse of Pullman wearing the comic book characters’ attire and from the little we have to go on, you see a cape, blue gauntlets, and a yellow suit, but no clear details on the emblem or belt yet. All things considered, fans who have long been anticipating the character’s on-screen debut will likely be pleased that they didn’t have the bright idea to reimagine Sentry’s look for his MCU debut—especially since they are presenting him as the main antagonist in Thunderbolts*.

⚡️THE FIRST GLIMPSE AT SENTRY’S SUIT IN THUNDERBOLTS FROM THE NEW IMAX TRAILER! (Ik it kinda looks weird but it’s real! Here is me going back and forth in a video showing proof it’s %100 legit!) #Thunderbolts #Sentry pic.twitter.com/SFYD9SUsbr — Ⓢ⚡️* (@sentrycomfort) February 24, 2025

In the upcoming movie, Pullman’s Bob Reynolds appears to have been taken over by the comic character’s malevolent alter ego, the Void–well, given that he does use his telekinetic abilities to fling Red Guardian out of a window in the teaser, and we’d say that’s pretty bad.

Comic book readers will be all too familiar with Sentry’s darker side. For every life saved by the hero, the Void feels driven to take one in return, and as a result, millions have been lost due to the destructive nature of this alter ego. But there’s always hope that the character will be redeemed and transformed back into the Marvel superhero he’s best known as by the film’s end.

RELATED: The 45 Most Powerful Marvel Characters, Ranked

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

If the Thunderbolts do manage to save him from the edge of darkness, there’s a great chance Pullman’s character could return with the band of misfits for next year’s anticipated Avengers: Doomsday adventure. After that, it’s still unclear whether Pullman will eventually fly off on his own escapades in the MCU, but it’s exciting to learn that the hero could one day head up his own film or television series.

According to a recent interview with the Superheroes of Arabia podcast, Paul Jenkins, the creator of the mighty Marvel hero and a consultant on his role in Thunderbolts*, has a deal with Marvel to write the script if or when the hero is given a stand-alone project.

For now, though, fans can anticipate Sentry’s big-screen MCU debut in Thunderbolts* on May 2, 2025.