Actor Jordan Elsass is exiting Superman & Lois after two seasons, marking the beginning of the search for a new Jonathan Kent to fill the role.

The cast of Superman & Lois won’t look the same when the show returns for its third season as Jordan Elsass, who stood in for the role of Jonathan Kent for seasons 1 and 2, will be exiting the series due to “personal reasons”.

The role of Jonathan’s brother Jordan Kent – played by Alexander Garfin, Clark Kent/Superman – played by Tyler Hoechlin, and Lois Lane – played by Elizabeth Tulloch, seem to be remaining the same moving into the next season.

Reason for Leaving

According to Variety, Elsass suddenly left the series with Warner Bros. TV, stating that the departure was due to “personal reasons” but no additional details were provided on the reason why.

It is important to note that it has been mentioned that the reason for leaving is not the result of a “workplace-related issue”.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast,” Warner Bros. shared in a statement.

Sad to See Him Go

It’s unfortunate to see the star exiting the series, especially as just a few months back he had shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he seemed pretty excited about how things were going with the comic book series. Elsass shared the emotional journey he went on with his character and how they presented as he wasn’t exactly a fan of his character’s look when first coming to the role, but came to understand it after reading the script:

“It’s not that I wasn’t a fan, it’s just that when I first saw the outfit, I don’t believe id actually read the script yet. I was like ‘What the hell is this?’ I was just baffled. And once I actually read the script it started to click pretty quickly. And by the end of the episode, I was definitely into it. But it took me a little while to get used to that hair and that outfit and everything. That was funky.”

The Frontrunner for The CW

It was first announced that Superman & Lois would be renewed for a third season in March, much to the relief of fans of the series. With the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, news has spread that other CW shows like Naomi, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow were all cancelled.

Although not abruptly cancelled, The Flash has just announced that its ninth season will be its last, meaning that Superman & Lois will be rising to the top as the flagship superhero series on the network.

An official statement from The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz was shared at the time regarding the series:

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond.”

Tell us, are you sad to see Jordan Elsass exit the role of Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois?