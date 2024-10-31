Some shows die a quick, unexpected death. Some others refuse to fully die, leaving behind a long line of “what-ifs” that has fans discussing their sudden cancelation to this day. That’s what happened to the outstanding Swamp Thing TV show, released in 2019 and unceremoniously canceled that same year. Now, years after its shocking cancellation, this bog-dwelling ‘hero’ might be ready to break through the murky waters once again.

Swamp Thing: The Dark Horse of DC’s TV Show Lineup

For those who missed it (and given its blink-and-you’ll-miss-it run, that’s understandable), Swamp Thing was the dark horse of DC’s television ventures. Created by Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden, the series dared to do something previously unthinkable with a comic book property: it went full horror. Not the sanitized, jump-scare variety either, but the kind that gets under your skin and stays there, much like the moss-covered creature at its center.

The show was unceremoniously canceled right after its first episode aired in 2019. The rest of the season aired as planned, but as far as DC and Warner Bros. were involved, Swamp Thing was dead in the water.

As beloved as the TV show was, Swamp Thing became an oddity of a time when DC was going through a dramatic shift in its marketing strategy. History repeats itself now, however, as we’re about to experience another drastic change to DC’s model with the emergence of James Gunn’s DCU.

Cryptic Hints from DC’s Official Instagram

This leads us to the official DC Instagram page. Usually, DC only posts about ongoing shows – The Penguin has been a highlight for them for a while now. One thing they don’t usually do is talk about their canned projects. Could you imagine if we saw a new post talking about Batgirl? Fans would lose their minds!

Recently, DC added two rather cryptic posts to their timeline. Nestled between videos discussing The Penguin and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War were two posts about Swamp Thing. It could be a Halloween thing, mind you – but why pick a show they canceled after only one season?

Fans Rally for Swamp Thing’s Return

The posts make one thing very clear : DC fans loved this series to bits. Every comment in both posts demands DC resurrects the CW Swamp Thing TV show for a new season. It makes perfect sense – after all, with The Penguin, we’ve seen that the studio is more than capable of delivering movie-quality TV shows to keep fans glued to their screens (and their Max subscriptions.)

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Swamp Thing‘s return. With Gunn at the helm of DC Studios, there’s been a renewed focus on bringing comic book properties to life in ways that honor their source material. Swamp Thing, with its perfect blend of horror and classic comic book elements, fits right into this new vision.

The Perfect Timing for Swamp Thing Season 2

From a marketing standpoint, the streaming landscape has changed dramatically since 2019. With Max hungry for exclusive content that can set it apart from its competitors, a revival of Swamp Thing could be exactly what the platform needs. Seeing how Agatha All Along has received a, let’s say, “lukewarm” reception from fans, this is the perfect moment for DC to strike when the iron is hot.

Whether these Instagram posts are actually teasing a revival or just acknowledging a beloved series remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain: if DC is testing the waters for a potential Swamp Thing TV show resurrection, they’ve found an audience that’s more than ready to wade back into the bog.

RELATED: Jensen Ackles: The Long Halloween Proves He Is The CW’s Batman

Tell us, would you like to see the return of The CW’s Swamp Thing in the DCU?