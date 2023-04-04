Contrary to popular belief, Batgirl and Batwoman are not the same people. However, there is no fault in believing the two characters are the same person, as their names are confusing. It would be easy to assume Batgirl is the younger version of Batwoman as the names imply an age difference of sorts. However, in the DC Comics, the two characters are vastly different, with one initially set to be Batman’s love interest and another being the first lesbian character in the DC universe. Not to mention the various iterations of these characters, it can become difficult to tell them apart from one another. So, how does one tell the difference between Batgirl and Batwoman?

Well, it is pretty easy to tell them apart once you know their true identities and background story arcs. For a hardcore DC fan, it would be no problem to tell the difference between them. In fact, a hardcore fan could probably tell you the difference between the various versions of the characters. But for someone unfamiliar with the comic book universe, this article can significantly help differentiate between the two female Bats. When it comes to a character like Batwoman, many have assumed the identity before. However, we will focus on the primary identity behind the alias. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the difference between Batgirl and Batwoman.

Who is Batwoman?

It is only natural to start off with the character who came first. Batwoman first appeared in Detective Comics #233 in 1956 as Kathy Kane. Initially, she was set to be Batman’s love interest to offset rumours that he and Robin’s relationship was not homosexual. However, that was her initial purpose, but in modern times, she is seen introduced as Bruce Wayne’s cousin and a wealthy socialite. Born into a military family, Kate and her twin sister Beth were moved around a lot because of her parent’s work. Unfortunately, on the night of their twelfth birthday, Kate, Beth, and their mother was kidnapped by terrorists. By the time Kate’s father tracked them down, the only one that survived the ordeal was Kate.

Kate excelled physically and academically in her younger years despite being traumatised by the events. While she was at the Academy, she started a romantic relationship with another female cadet and thus marking her DC’s first major lesbian character. From here, she travelled while still drinking and making questionable decisions. As a result, she was attacked by a mugger upon returning to Gotham City. Even though Batman showed up to rescue her, she had already handled herself. This inspired her to become a vigilante, but she was only allowed to fully pursue this path once she could prove to her father that she would not kill anyone while angry.

Once she passed this test, she became an essential member of the Batman family. Of course, from this point forward, she was involved in various large-scale battles and storylines in the comics. Many others have taken on the identity of Batwoman, but she remains the character’s true face.

Who is Batgirl?

Detective Comics #359 saw Barbara Gordon make her debut as Batgirl in 1967. Naturally, this means that her character was created a decade after Batwoman. Unlike Batwoman, Barbara was introduced as an ally for Batman, playing a more modernised version of a woman in the 1960s. As the daughter of James Gordon, the Gotham City Police Commissioner, Barbara’s mother passed away at a young age. This means she was raised solely by her father, but still, she excelled in sports and academically. Of course, she also developed a strong sense of justice and wanted to use her unique skillset to help others.

She joined the Bat-Family when she was attending a masquerade ball that Batman was also present. Barbara wore a Batgirl costume as a tribute to Batman but ended up saving him at the party instead. Impressed by her skill, Batman considered her joining the team but was initially hesitant. Soon, all traces of that disappeared as her talents impressed him enough, and she became a trusted team member. She was especially close to the Caped Crusader and his partner, Robin, making for a close-knit trio.

TL;DR Batgirl and Batwoman are two different characters despite many people confusing the two for the same person.

Batwoman (Kathy Kane) was introduced into the DC Universe first as a love interest for Batman but ended up being DC’s first lesbian character instead.

Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) was introduced as an ally to Batman and eventually joined the team after saving the Dark Knight at a masquerade ball.

