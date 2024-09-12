No one saw Colin Farrell’s Penguin becoming the standout character of Matt Reeves’ The Batman and outshining Danny DeVito’s squawking villain, but here we are. The slicker-than-an-oil-spill Oswald Cobb receives his own HBO miniseries, and it’s time to stop arguing about who is taking home the Emmy for Best Actor next year, because if Farrell doesn’t win the gong, Hollywood is officially broken and needs to be rebooted. The Penguin is The Sopranos of the DC Universe – and showrunner Lauren LeFranc as well as the cast and crew need to take a bow for creating another stellar and unmissable entry in the Reevesverse.

The Penguin picks up right after the events of The Batman. The Riddler’s bombs and floods devastate Gotham City, while a power vacuum in the criminal underworld has been opened following the death of Carmine Falcone. Good ol’ Oz sees an opportunity to grab the reins for himself, but Falcone’s family, including his son Alberto (Michael Zegen) and daughter Sofia (Cristin Milioti), might have something to say about this. Nonetheless, Oz proves to be an ambitious guy and uses every single dirty trick he can – against both the Falcones and Maronis. By his side is his young apprentice, Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), whom Oz sees a lot of himself in; however, Victor hasn’t been fully corrupted by Gotham’s seediness just yet.

Colin Farrell waddles to perfection as Oswald Cobb, while a stellar supporting cast enhance the show

Colin Farrell puts on an acting masterclass here. Much like Tony Soprano, Farrell figures out a way to make Oz a relatable and likable personality, even if he’s rough around the edges. He’s been an outsider for too long – only wanting to make a name for himself and bring riches and pride to his family. The way Oz views the world isn’t entirely wrong; he’s a smart guy and understands how fortune favors those who already have the silver spoon in their mouth. The rich get richer, while the poor work their entire lives to show nothing for it in the end. Rightfully or wrongfully so, Gotham hardened him – but there are traces of a man who has some good in him.

Despite this, Farrell and the writers know when to pull the rug out from under the audience. The moment the audience thinks Oz might find some redemption and go in another direction, he does something despicable to remind everyone he’s a villain. It’s a game that’s played throughout The Penguin that mirrors the conflicted emotions viewers have toward The Sopranos . People attach themselves to the character and his supposed growth, but he betrays the trust when everyone believes he’s changed.

Rhenzy Feliz’s Victor Aguilar proves to be the Robin to Penguin’s Batman. That said, Victor holds a moral compass at the beginning of the show. He’s in the situation he’s in out of circumstance and desperation. Oz tries to corrupt him into his way of life, convincing him this is his only choice in Gotham; however, Victor shows hints of restraint and remorse. His arc fascinates, as he turns into one of the more complex and interesting characters on the show.

Similarly, Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone keeps everyone on their toes. She’s shrewd and one step ahead of everyone else around her, showcasing a ruthlessness and ability to sniff out the truth that her father was notorious for. However, there’s another side of the character that audiences learn all about in the fourth episode of The Penguin (make sure to keep the eyes peeled for a few other familiar names from Batman lore in this episode). Between her and Oz, though, viewers will be screaming at the screen about what they do.

The Penguin shows love to The Batman, but it stands on its own

Smartly, The Penguin avoids relying on mentioning the Caped Crusader too often. The story chooses to explore Gotham City, which feels like its own character, demonstrating how this hellhole on Earth might be too far gone from being saved. Everyone has dirty hands. Everyone has a secret. And everyone has a price. Yet, there’s an air of desperation to it, as some people clamor for basic survival, while others exploit circumstances for their own power. Whichever way, it turns into a riveting study of societies and the socioeconomic conditions that change behaviors. Yes, it’s mostly about Oz’s rise to power, but there are far-reaching consequences here.

From a cinematography perspective, the directors of photography continue to follow the same grimy aesthetic that Greig Fraser captures in The Batman. However, there are moments of playfulness that deviate from the 2022 film. At times, it’s reminiscent of a more mature version of another DC show Gotham, but it stops before it becomes full-on camp or overly silly.

Is The Penguin worth watching?

Cancel whatever plans you have for the next few weeks and put time aside to watch The Penguin. Much like The Batman, it’s a rich and adult addition to the Dark Knight’s lore, even if it changes a few things along the way. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran at the moment, but this show more than confirms that there’s still hope and DC isn’t dead yet.

Watch The Penguin every Friday from 20 September on Showmax and M-Net.

The Penguin (TV series) Following the events of The Batman (2022), Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. the Penguin, makes a play to seize the reins of the crime world in Gotham. Creator: Lauren LeFranc Cast: Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Theo Rossi, David H. Holmes, Myles Humphus, Hunter Emery, Clancy Brown, Carmen Ejogo, Scott Cohen, Michael Kelly Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy Number of Seasons: 1 Streaming Service: HBO Max, Showmax