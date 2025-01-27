Just a few hours have passed since DC Studios and James Gunn unveiled a brand-new Superman TV spot during the NFL Championship playoff games, but already, fans have taken to social media to showcase some hilarious memes that parody one of the film’s most talked-about moments: David Corenswet’s cross-eyed flying scene.

Did Superman Go Cross-Eyed? Fans Break Down the Viral Moment

While the 30-second TV clip largely features sequences from the first-look trailer, it also introduces several new shots. In the closing seconds of the clip, one of these scenes depicts Corenswet’s Superman flying through ice and snow, gazing squarely at the camera. However, fans were quick to notice that the young actor’s eyes seemed a bit more, well, multi-directional than usual.

The Internet Reacts: The Best Cross-Eyed Superman Memes

Of course, as is custom, netizens quickly shared a range of jokes and memes on social media in response to the new video footage. We currently have everything from comparisons with Logan Paul’s split laser-visioned superhero from one of his old Vine videos to side-by-side images of a crazy-eyed Woody from Toy Story and Corenswet’s soaring scene. One fan even created a meme imagining how Henry Cavill would be maniacally laughing in response to the new footage. I’m just anticipating all the memes comparing Corenswet to Steve Buscemi as “Crazy Eyes” from Mr. Deeds.

Is Superman’s Cross-Eyed Look a Genius Marketing Move?

Whether the Man of Steel’s new cross-eyed look is deliberate or not is still up in the air (excuse the pun), but you can be sure that all of these memes have only increased anticipation for the release of Gunn’s take on the iconic superhero.

We’re still several months away from the highly anticipated Superman relaunch, but the buzz surrounding it grows with each new teaser. Fans are eagerly waiting to see if Corenswet will rise or fall as the iconic superhero…and now we’re also trying to decipher whether his cross-eyed flying scene was a deliberate choice or simply a happy accident that has us all in stitches.

Tell us, what are your thoughts on all the cross-eyed David Corenswet Superman memes spreading online? Let us know in the comments.