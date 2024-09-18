There’s no shortage of Batman actors in the DC Universe. We’ve had West, Keaton, Kilmer, Clooney, Conroy, Bale, Affleck, and Pattinson take over the role. Now, Batman Unburied, known for its experimental take on the Dark Knight, has replaced Black Panther actor Winston Duke with Colman Domingo as Batman, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

The Importance of Batman’s Voice

Playing Batman is one of the most coveted roles for any actor who wishes to play a comic book character. The Caped Crusader is one of the most recognizable superheroes of all time, and the actors who have embodied Gotham’s defender join an exclusive hall of fame in the eyes of any DC fan.

Even when they don’t play the character in live-action, voiceover roles are as essential for the Dark Knight’s aura. That’s the reason why so many DC fans’ favourite Batman remains Kevin Conroy, even if he mostly just voiced the character. Batman’s voice – and how he uses it – is an integral part of his persona. Just look at how different Christian Bale’s character is from, let’s say, Robert Pattinson.

Batman Unburied: A New Voice for the Caped Crusader

If there’s one thing we’ve learned as comic book fans, it’s that there’s no way to please everyone. Even the most perfect casting choices – like Joaquin Phoenix as Joker – will receive negative comments. And sometimes, those negative comments turn into undeserved hate.

The latest controversial casting choice for Batman comes from Spotify. Though most people use the service as a way to stream music, the platform hosts a variety of audio dramas with outstanding quality. Shows like The Horror of Dolores Roach showcase how compelling radio dramas can be, even in the age of streaming.

Batman Unburied has been going strong on the platform since 2022, featuring a multiethnic cast voicing some of Gotham’s most notable – and infamous – residents. Chief among them is Winston Duke, who plays Bruce Wayne/Batman. At least, he played him – until the Black Panther actor was recently replaced by The Walking Dead‘s Colman Domingo.

Colman Domingo Takes Over As The New Batman

Domingo is the latest pick to voice the Caped Crusader. The decision to replace Duke has met all sorts of opinions among Batman fans. A common complaint fans had with Duke was that his voice didn’t fit Batman’s character – even though it was outstanding for Bruce Wayne.

The latest audio drama in the Batman Unburied saga, The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark , presents fans with a vastly different take on the well-known villain. However, for this series, Spotify picked Domingo as Duke’s replacement.

Fans’ Reactions to the Casting Change

The decision to replace Winston Duke stunned Batman fans, seeing as Duke has shown tons of love for the Caped Crusader. Earlier this year, the actor garnered support among his fans in a campaign to play the DCU’s new live-action Batman. With no word from James Gunn or Peter Safran, we still don’t know who will play the Dark Knight in The Brave and the Bold.

For now, Domingo seems to have long-time fans of Spotify radio dramas tuning in to hear the series’ outstanding voice cast. “Honestly, very glad Winston Duke is no longer voicing Batman. I enjoyed the Spotify series but Winston as Batman did not work,” commented one Reddit user . Curiously, Redditors also noticed how Duke sounded very similar to Ben Affleck’s Batman, though they didn’t necessarily appreciate how he sounded like “If Bale had a head cold .”

Spotify’s Unique Take on Batman

Make sure to tune in if you still haven’t listened to Spotify’s take on the Dark Knight – both Batman Unburied and The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark. While the series can get a bit too experimental for die-hard Batman fans, the Elseworlds-style take on the Caped Crusader is top-notch – aided significantly by the fantastic voice cast.

Tell us, are you excited for Colman Domingo’s The Dark Knight in Batman Unburied? Let us know in the comments.