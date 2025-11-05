Netflix has officially recruited Xolo Maridueña, yes, Miguel from Cobra Kai and DC’s Blue Beetle himself, to play Portgas D. Ace in Season 3 of the hit live-action series, One Piece. Production kicks off later this year in Cape Town, South Africa, which means Maridueña will be trading the dojo for the deck of a pirate ship.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Ace is Monkey D. Luffy’s older brother, an iconic character whose appearance marks a major shift in Eiichiro Oda’s sprawling saga. The Arabasta Arc, where Ace makes his grand entrance, is where the Straw Hats’ journey really starts to heat up. His introduction may seem small at first, but like a match near a powder keg, it sets off events that ripple through the entire One Piece universe.

After carrying Cobra Kai as Miguel Diaz and suiting up as Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle, Maridueña has proven he can handle both emotional drama and action. That’s basically the One Piece recipe. He’s already built a loyal fanbase from Netflix’s own backyard, and adding him to a show that’s become a global phenomenon feels like a no-brainer. As Eiichiro Oda’s executive producer team expands the series, this move signals Netflix’s confidence in the franchise’s future.

Image Credit: Netflix

And what a future it’s shaping up to be. Before Ace sets foot on screen, fans will be treated to One Piece: Into the Grand Line, set to premiere March 10, 2026. The Straw Hat crew, which includes Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar), are heading straight into the Grand Line to face new foes and find new allies. Tony Tony Chopper will make his debut, voiced by Mikaela Hoover, while Charithra Chandran steps in as Miss Wednesday.

When the first season launched in 2023, One Piece stunned everyone by topping Netflix’s Global Top 10 for eight straight weeks and hitting No. 1 in over 75 countries. It even pulled off the rare feat of being the first English-language Netflix series to open at No. 1 in Japan.

Image Credit: DC Studios

From karate tournaments to cursed treasures, Maridueña’s rise has been fast and well-earned. DC Studios head James Gunn already hinted that the actor’s Blue Beetle might return someday, saying he’ll “fit in very nicely” in the new DC universe.

But until that happens, Xolo Maridueña has a pirate ship to captain, or, at least, a brother to protect in Netflix’s One Piece.

