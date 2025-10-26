Netflix has something for any type of viewer. Unfortunately, it’s all too common to feel overwhelmed by the vast amount of content available on the platform. If you’re wondering what some of the best shows on the platform are, here’s a quick breakdown by category of what Netflix has to offer.

Action & Adventure — Arcane

Based on the world and characters of League of Legends, Arcane is an animated masterpiece with unparalleled action set pieces and emotional resonance that even non-gamers can enjoy.

Anime — Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

A very recent anime with an upcoming second season coming next year, Frieren chronicles the adventures of an immortal elf who ventures into the world to find herself and gain a better understanding of humans, time, and life itself.

Children & Family — Avatar: The Last Airbender

As amazing as it is timeless, the first season of Avatar remains an animated classic that every animation fan should see at least once. There’s no need to watch any of the live-action adaptations, though.

Classic — Gilmore Girls

This witty, fast-talking dramedy about a mother-daughter duo captures the charm of early 2000s TV with sharp dialogue and relatable small-town life, a staple for nostalgia seekers who have already watched Seinfeld in its entirety one too many times.

Comedies — Sex Education

If Big Mouth had tact and wit, it would be Sex Education. A show that explores the pains and frustrations of growing up like no other, you’ll either cringe or laugh at every step of Otis’ journey through life as a teenager.

Documentaries — The Last Dance

In this docuseries, Netflix gives its viewers exclusive access to Michael Jordan’s epic 1997-1998 NBA saga, blending sports drama with personal triumphs and failures.

Dramas — Breaking Bad

Walter White’s descent into infamy has become a pop culture phenomenon, and you can watch it in full on Netflix. For the complete ABQ experience, be sure to stream Better Call Saul and El Camino after you’re done with Breaking Bad!

Horror — Midnight Mass

The culmination of Mike Flanagan’s horror sensibilities, Midnight Mass is a vampire tale that explores religion, faith, and humanity in a monologue-heavy horrorfest.

Music — Selena: The Series

A drama series that captures the life – and untimely death – of Selena Quintanilla, the Tejano music star whose murder case shocked the world in 1995.

Romantic — Bridgerton

Helmed by Grey’s Anatomy’s Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton has quickly become one of Netflix’s top shows. The series’s lavish locales and gorgeous costume work make it stand out like no other.

Sci-Fi & Fantasy — Stranger Things

Easily one of Netflix’s most popular series of all time, there’s still time to catch up on all the eerie happenings going on in Hawkins before the series finale arrives this December!

Sports — Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Follow the white-knuckle intensity going on behind the wheel of an F1 automobile in this fantastic Netflix original docuseries that’s been going strong for seven seasons now.

Thriller — Dark

Mind-bending and bizarre in all the right ways, Dark will leave you questioning reality and enjoying its masterful use of atmospheric tension. A must-watch for any sci-fi fan as well.

