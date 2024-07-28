Cobra Kai fans are just now realizing that Yuji Okumoto doesn’t use his real accent when portraying Chozen in the Netflix series.

Yuji Okumoto Joins The Cobra Kai Cast

With Cobra Kai finally reaching its final stretch, the legendary rivalry-turned-friendship between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso is finally coming to a close – and what a ride it’s been. Filled to the brim with 80s nostalgia and genuinely outstanding performances, Cobra Kai has spawned an entirely new generation of Karate Kid fans.

Since Season 3, Johnny and Daniel have joined forces with their unlikely Okinawan ally, Chozen. You might remember him from The Karate Kid Part II, back when he was almost as ruthless as John Kreese himself. We have Yuji Okumoto to thank for this legendarily menacing performance – one that remains as electrifying in Cobra Kai.

The Chozen One

With a name like “Yuji Okumoto,” The Karate Kid Part II did something that not many classic films did in their time: casting the appropriate ethnicity a role calls for – especially when it comes to an Asian character. Remember Mr. Yunioshi ?

Being from Okinawa in the film, is no surprise that Chozen speaks perfect Japanese in more than a few scenes. The real surprise, though, is coming across the fact that Okumoto is not from Japan – he’s an American through and through. Born and raised in California, Okumoto is a third-generation Japanese-American. He is a real martial artist, though; he began practicing karate when he was 13, having fourteen years of experience under his belt by the time Karate Kid Part II came to theaters.

A Real Japanese-American Hero

It’s no surprise then that some fans still believe Okumoto speaks English well – that’s his first language. The actor talked about his roots as an Asian American actor on the National Film Society Podcast – and how people still believe he migrated to America. “It’s funny when you start opening your mouth and they go ‘Oh! I didn’t expect that!’ Seriously? Dude, I was born in Hollywood, California, what do you expect?” Okumoto joked on the podcast.

Ironically, one of the first things Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi does in Karate Kid Part II is congratulate Chozen for his English. “You speak very good English, Toguchi-san” Miyagi tells the young martial artist as he arrives to Okinawa with Daniel.

Pacific Buddies

Speaking of Karate Kid Part II, there’s another connection between that film and Yuji Okumoto’s current career. While the film is set in Okinawa, most of the scenes featuring the Japanese island were filmed in Oahu, Hawaii. Funnily enough, Okumoto owns a Hawaiian restaurant in Seattle called Kona Kitchen. In the restaurant’s “About Us” video , Okumoto proudly displays he’s more than just “the bully from Karate Kid 2.”

Okumoto might have found more than just a few things in common with the legendary Pat Morita. Though better known for his Japanese roles in Happy Days and as the one and only Mr. Miyagi, Morita was also born and raised in California. It just goes to show how The Karate Kid franchise transcends borders, languages, and even nationalities – all through the power of outstanding 80s-infused fighting scenes .

Listen to Yuji Okumoto’s (Chozen) real accent in the Entertainment Tonight interview below.