Karate Kid: Legends had one job to do: bring the heart of the franchise back. And no, that heart wasn’t Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) showing up for five minutes to awkwardly teach a kid who already knows how to fight to do karate. It was Mr. Miyagi. Or at least a worthy tribute to him. And Sony actually had that… then deleted it.

In an Instagram post, actor Shiro Nobunaga revealed that he was cast as Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid: Legends for a flashback scene with Jackie Chan. “I’m excited to share with you my experience to be Mr Miyagi on the new Karate Kid movie (my scene didn’t make the cut),” he wrote. Dressed in the OG khaki outfit from the 1984 classic, Nobunaga filmed a touching moment that would’ve combined makeup, AI face-mapping of Pat Morita, and a voiceover using Morita’s original audio. It was meant to be brief, but meaningful.

So why was it cut? We’re not exactly sure. “The scene did not make the cut, but it makes sense that they didn’t keep it,” Nobunaga added graciously. “The movie was well done!”

Image Credit: Shiro Nobunaga

Sony ran a worldwide casting call to find someone to play Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid: Legends. And they found him. Tribute Productions Talent, Nobunaga’s agency, celebrated his casting, saying, “What an honor to help bring this man back to life through makeup and AI. We are so proud of Shiro Nobunaga – we think he NAILED it – don’t you?”

We do. And honestly, Sony might’ve dropped the ball on this one.

Because Karate Kid: Legends needed something extra. A moment to ground the story. A flash of legacy. Instead, we got a film that tried to merge two timelines, Cobra Kai and the 2010 reboot, without actually being allowed to use anyone from Cobra Kai. No Miguel. No Hawk. No Robbie. Not even a name-drop. Reportedly, Netflix didn’t approve.

But Daniel shows up at the end of the film (well, the third act) like your uncle who wasn’t invited to the party but still brought some leftover potato salad. His appearance feels last-minute, with no real impact besides giving Ben Wang’s Li Fong a crash course in karate etiquette. “No mercy,” “wax on,” the usual stuff we’ve seen a dozen times before.

Which raises another important question: Why is Fong, a trained kung fu fighter, getting bullied by a kid who just does karate? Is there a rule that says every Karate Kid has to start from zero just to level up later?

This is why that Miyagi scene mattered. It could’ve anchored Legends with some emotional weight. Nobunaga wasn’t just a placeholder. He looked the part, respected the role, and could’ve set the tone for a whole new arc. Plus, he looks much better than the CGI or AI mess we got in Season 6 of Cobra Kai.

“Should of used this guy for Cobra Kai. He’s the real deal!” commented one fan on Facebook. “Looks better than the CGI deepfake in Cobra Kai,” said another. “I miss Mr. Miyagi”, another fan agreed.

So, Sony and Netflix, if you’re listening, give us a Shiro Nobunaga Mr. Miyagi origin story. You already have the actor. You’ve already tested the look. And the fans? They’re ready.

