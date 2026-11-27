The Odyssey (94% on Rotten Tomatoes ) was released on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms on November 17, just four months after its cinematic release . You can also watch the acclaimed film on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

And while nothing beats the big screen, director Christopher Nolan has some advice for home viewers.

What Christopher Nolan Told Polygon About Watching The Odyssey at Home

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan (known for Batman Begins, Inception, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer) has always stood behind the cinema experience. However, in a November 2026 interview with Polygon , he gave some advice for those wanting to watch The Odyssey from the comfort of their couch.

Firstly, he recommends repeat viewings, saying that there are plenty of subtleties waiting to be discovered in the actors’ performances (he singled out Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Samantha Morton). He also mentioned some of the benefits of watching at home, like the ability to put the movie on pause and go get a snack, which he says makes for a different kind of concentration than the cinema.

But his main point came down to home-viewing technology…

Why Christopher Nolan Recommends a Projector for Watching The Odyssey

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Nolan’s stand-out recommendation is to create a cinematic experience in your home by using a projector. In the interview , he said he’s “a big fan of projectors” and that a relatively low-cost, high-quality projector in your living room, plus some popcorn, gets you a little mini movie theater.

While OLEDs are better for contrast and black levels, projectors are a great option for light-controlled spaces. They allow you to easily scale to over 100 inches without the cost of a massive flat-screen.

Just make sure you understand the aspect ratio and you’re good to go! The home release is presented in 1.78:1 (16:9) , a slight crop of the 1.43:1 IMAX 70mm frame, so a standard widescreen screen should fill with no black bars.

RELATED: Movie Dialogue Is Getting Worse. Christopher Nolan Says He’s Fixed It For The Odyssey — But What About Other Films?

How Fans Are Copying Nolan’s Home Cinema Advice

Since the interview was published on November 18, fans have taken to social media to show off their ‘Nolan-approved’ home cinemas . These clips typically feature projectors, popcorn, and physical media flexes. It’s nostalgic and cozy, perfect for holiday season movie nights with the family.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Continues Matt Damon’s Getting Home Cinematic Universe

Where to Watch The Odyssey at Home

Where to Watch: The Odyssey is available to buy on digital PVOD platforms like Prime Video , Apple TV and Fandango at Home for $19.99, as well as on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.