Grounded in reality and showing us a side of The Dark Knight we’ve never seen before in live-action, Matt Reeves’ The Batman came out swinging (literally), redefining what comic book movies could look like. Blending art noir with a touch of David Fincher’s Se7en and Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, it goes without saying that this isn’t your granddaddy’s Batman; it’s an even grittier take than Christopher Nolan’s Award-Winning The Dark Knight trilogy. But hold on to your Bat-cowls because the sequel is cooking up some frosty surprises, too, and the buzz on the block is that they’re thawing out a chilling villain from Batman’s rogues’ gallery. Of course, when it comes to casting suggestions for Mr Freeze, the name on everyone’s lips currently is none other than the maestro of villains, Christoph Waltz.

Batman’s Villains: A Look Back

As you know, Robert Pattinson’s Batman didn’t have it easy in The Batman. He faced off against plenty of villains in the first film, including the likes of The Penguin and Carmine Falcone – the bigwigs of Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Of course, the one who stole the spotlight was The Riddler. A moral wrecking ball, determined to serve justice, even if it meant breaking a few bones and bending a few rules, he turned Gotham into his own twisted chessboard, daring Batman to take him down.

The Buzz Around Mr. Freeze

With The Riddler safely behind bars and talks suggesting that Hush or The Court Of Owls will be the main bads in The Batman 2 , fans have shifted their gaze to a new contender for the title of Gotham’s coldest villain. Christoph Waltz, the award-winning actor known for his work with Quentin Tarantino on Django Unchained and Inglorious Basterds, is emerging as the top pick to don the icy mantle of Mr. Freeze in Matt Reeves’ The Batman 3 (if it gets the green light, of course).

Fans Weigh In: Christoph Waltz as Mr. Freeze In The DCU or The Batman 3?

Fans have spoken loud and clear. Twitter is ablaze with their demands and opinions. Some are all in for Christoph Waltz as Mr. Freeze, rallying behind the casting choice with fervour. And honestly, I can’t help but second that choice. The actor has displayed undeniable charisma and a cold, calculating aura in virtually every role he has played. Waltz can tap into the depths of a character’s psyche like few others can. Picture him as the icy antagonist, freezing Gotham to its core with a chilling performance that’d give even Batman a shiver down his spine.

And yes, we know Mr Freeze has been done before. But does Arnold Schwarzenegger’s punny take on the character from Batman & Robin really count?

With the first two films staying grounded, it’s likely that the 3rd film will begin to introduce the fantasy elements of the Batman world into Matt Reeves’ universe. Mr. Freeze sees like the logical choice as he could bring the bridge between the mythological and reality. And who better to play him than a two-time Oscar winner? Well, Mads Mikkelsen might be a good choice, too.

Tell us, would you like to see Christoph Waltz as Mr Freeze in The Batman 3 or James Gunn’s DCU?