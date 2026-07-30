In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker has spent years being forgotten by those he loves, and the isolation is about to make him feel monstrous, literally. Destin Daniel Cretton channels David Cronenberg’s body-horror classic The Fly to push Tom Holland into the darkest, most disturbing corner of his Spider-Man career yet.

Peter Parker’s Brand New Day Isn’t So New — He’s Still Painfully Alone

Image Credit: Sony Pictures / Columbia Pictures / Marvel Studios

Back in 2021, Jon Watts capped off his Spider-Man trilogy in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even laying down the narrative slate for future filmmakers to carry forward. The ending saw Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange casting a spell that wiped out everyone’s memory of Peter Parker (Tom Holland), to the point where MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) would no longer recognize him. It’s all back to basics for Peter: no high-tech resources or technology from Stark Industries and no backup from any member of the Avengers in case of a catastrophic-level threat.

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up years later after the events of the 2021 movie, Peter has been trying to cope with his lonely existence living in a rented apartment, interacting only with his self-made AI assistant, E.V. (Naomi Watts, whose voice work marks her reunion of sorts with Holland after The Impossible fourteen years ago) at home.

It’s not that he lacks human contact at all, as evidenced by his phone calls with NYPD detective DeWolff (Liza Colón-Zayas), except that their conversations are mostly professional, focusing on sharing information and assisting with police matters surrounding crimes in New York City. The thing is, DeWolff only knows him as Spider-Man, but isn’t aware of Peter Parker’s existence behind the mask and costume.

Peter embraces anonymity, preferring to keep his distance, even going as far as avoiding interaction with his neighbor, who also lives in the same apartment building. And yet, he remains conflicted about living a solitary life. He still can’t stop thinking about MJ and Ned, his respective girlfriend and best buddy since high school. He initially watches them from afar to make sure they’re safe, but it’s only a matter of time before he tries to approach MJ and Ned after finding out they’re hosting a housewarming party.

This leads to a series of awkward moments, especially given the fact that Peter is a stranger to them. The same emotional warmth and connection the three used to enjoy together are a thing of the past, which in turn is a reality check that Peter is paying the ultimate price for the memory-erasing spell in the first place.

How David Cronenberg’s The Fly Inspired Brand New Day’s Body-Horror Twist

Image Credit: Sony Pictures / Columbia Pictures / Marvel Studios

By diving into the dramatic angle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Destin Daniel Cretton, along with screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, delves into Peter’s psychological toll that affects both his biological and arachnid DNA, mirroring his underlying stress and estrangement with visceral body-horror elements. He soon finds himself suffering from a strange mutation, as if there’s a doppelganger inside his body attempting to take control of him. Intense body spasms and the inability to shoot web from his usual mechanical wrist shooters gradually fail him, leaving Peter prone to erratic mood swings and violent outbursts.

Cretton pays homage to David Cronenberg’s 1986 body-horror classic The Fly, deliberately paralleling Seth Brundle’s (Jeff Goldblum) man-to-fly transformation while stripping away human identity, with Peter undergoing a thematically similar slow-burn metamorphosis. The only significant difference here is that Cretton doesn’t fully lean into pure Cronenbergian territory, which would have alienated both fans and audiences, especially for a mainstream big-budget superhero movie.

Peter’s mutation complicates matters further with the mysterious introduction of Sadie Sink’s character, whose role serves as a reflection of his trauma, grief, and isolation. Her presence is making things worse, as Peter is having trouble stopping her over the course of the movie.

Why This Might Be Tom Holland’s Best Spider-Man Performance Yet

The significant dramatic shift in Spider-Man: Brand New Day allows Tom Holland’s signature role to undergo a character arc from a naïve teenager that we learn about earlier in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home to a battle-hardened and weary adult, notably the tragic death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and the subsequent Doctor Strange spell seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The years-long consequence only sinks further into emotional and psychological drain that increasingly plagues Peter, giving Holland a chance to deliver his most intense yet melancholic performance ever seen from his character. Holland certainly had a banner year in 2026, thanks to the recently released Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day dominating the summer movie season.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in theaters now!