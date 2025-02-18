’80s kids will finally be able to relive their nostalgia for the Voltron franchise with a live-action rendition of the animated series officially in production. And, while this on its own is surely exciting for fans, a Marvel actor has been spotted on the set of the ongoing project. Could this indicate the Captain America star Chris Evans will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Voltron film?

The upcoming live-action anime adaptation, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, is currently in production in the land down under—more formally known as Australia—a country far removed from Chris Evans’s present residence in Portugal. So, with the American actor sighted in the land of opportunity, fans are left wondering if his appearance could foreshadow a surprise cameo in the intergalactic adventure.

But before we jump to any conclusions, it’s possible that the actor is only paying his wife, 27-year-old actress Alba Baptista, a visit on set, as she currently has an unidentified role in the highly anticipated film.

RELATED: How Donald Trump Changed Captain America: Brave New World

So, what sparked all the speculation? Well, the two were captured in an elevator selfie alongside other cast members , including Rita Ora, Sterling K. Brown, and Samson Kayo—which, in this day and age, is more than enough to stir rumours of a possible cameo. Yet, given his surprise appearance in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine crossover, we wouldn’t say it’s unreasonable to imagine the 43-year-old actor making another cameo appearance in the big-screen Voltron adaptation.

In the most recent instalment of Deadpool’s R-rated adventures, Evans played a more “mature” version of the fire-wielding Johnny Storm. Although his Human Torch character was swiftly killed off thanks to the loose-lipped mercenary, his brief appearance does suggest that Evans is open to making small cameos in big-ticket movies—but who wouldn’t be for an alleged $1.5 million ?

RELATED: Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk Could Get a Major Overhaul – Fans Are Hyped

Although Evan’s participation in the upcoming movie has not been officially confirmed, we are still hopeful that fans will have the chance to catch him in the action-packed flick alongside Henry Cavill (who may have also made a cameo in Deadpool’s latest adventure) and the rest of the ensemble. But apart from director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s recent hint that they “reimagined Voltron for the live-action world” and his confirmation that they are “going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots,” the project is currently still shrouded in tight-lipped secrecy.

For the time being, we hold on to those sentiments and pray for an unforgettable live rendition of the beloved Voltron anime series.

Tell us, would you like to see Chris Evans in the live-action Voltron movie?